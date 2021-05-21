Sports Shorts

Athlete of the Week: Olivia Joyce

Saturday’s home track meet was yet another successful one for Mount Desert Island, and one Trojan put her name in the school record books with a remarkable throwing effort. Senior Olivia Joyce recorded a throw of 34 feet, 0 1/4 inches in the shot put to finish second in the event. She also placed second in the javelin throw with a distance of 74-10 and fourth in the discus throw with a distance of 96-5.

AYS Golf Scramble

BAR HARBOR — Registration is open for the upcoming Acadian Youth Sports Golf Scramble next month at Kebo Valley Golf Club.

Registration is $85 per adult and $65 for junior players. The money, which benefits AYS, covers green fees, carts, tee gifts, bag lunches and prizes for the winning teams.

Players can register for the scramble by emailing Jon Nicholson at [email protected]. Players should provide handicap scores upon registration.

For more information, call 288-3000.

Lobster Bowl canceled

SACO — For the second year in a row, there will be no Maine Shrine Lobster Bowl Classic football game.

Once again, the Maine high school football senior all-star game has been canceled as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Prior to Monday, the game, which is traditionally held every summer at Thornton Academy in Saco, had been scheduled to be played July 10.

Despite a series of loosened restrictions for high school and youth sporting events, football remains a “high-risk” activity under the state’s community sports guidelines. Teams participating in high-risk sports are limited to skills and conditioning drills, team-based practices and intra-squad scrimmages or competitions.

Dan O’Connell, the athletic director at John Bapst Memorial High School and a member of both the MPA Football Committee and the MPA Sports Medicine Committee, told WABI and the Bangor Daily News that Lobster Bowl officials are exploring an alternative event. Possibilities for such an event include a seven-on-seven passing tournament and Iron-man competitions.

Football was not played in tackle form this fall with teams participating instead in seven-on-seven competitions. The Maine Principals’ Association officially ruled out the possibility of a season during the 2020-21 academic year in January. The MPA must receive approval for the sport before a 2021 season can take place.