Sports Shorts

Singles tennis begins Saturday

BANGOR — The Maine Principals’ Association’s state singles tennis tournament is set to begin Saturday, May 8.

Matches will be held around the Bangor area throughout the day. Players will look to qualify for knockout play, which will begin later this month.

Round of 32 play will begin May 21 with the Round of 16 set to begin the following day. Semifinal and final matches will be held May 24. All knockout matches will be played at Lewiston High School.

Devos’ PGA award

BAR HARBOR — Pieter DeVos, Kebo Valley Golf Club’s head professional, was announced this week as the Maine PGA Professional of the Year.

DeVos, 47, is in his 21st year as Kebo’s head professional. He has been very active on the state’s pro-am circuit in recent years, placing third in tournaments at Kebo, Natanis Golf Course and York Golf and Tennis Club in 2019.

DeVos was previously named the PGA’s New England Merchandiser of the Year in 2016.