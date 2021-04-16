Sports Shorts

Dow wins MIAAA award

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Athletic Director Bunky Dow was among those honored by the Maine Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association last week at the organization’s spring conference.

Dow, who is now in his 31st year as MDI’s athletic director, received the MIAAA Award of Excellence. He was one of four Penobscot Valley Conference athletic directors to be awarded along with Dan O’Connell of John Bapst, Rick Sinclair of Hermon and David Utterback of Brewer.

Dow was previously chosen as the MIAAA Athletic Director of the Year in 2014. He received the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Associations’ Distinguished Service Award in 2018.

Locally, Dow was named to the MDI Sports Hall of Fame in 2018. He was also named to the Maine Sports Legends Hall of Fame in 2015.

Regular season play

BAR HARBOR — The first countable games, matches and meets are just around the corner with preseason schedules ending in the coming days and regular seasons set to begin.

The MDI baseball and softball teams will conclude preseason play with games on the road at noon Saturday, April 17, against Hermon and at home at 1 p.m. Monday, April 19, against Searsport. The Trojans will begin regular season play with home doubleheaders against Presque Isle beginning at noon Saturday, April 24.

MDI’s tennis team will open its season on the road against Hampden Academy at 2 p.m. Friday, April 23. The Trojans will then play a pair of 4 p.m. road matches against Brewer (April 26) and Washington Academy (April 28) before playing the first home match at that time April 30 against Belfast.

MDI will begin track season next Friday, April 24, with the first of its three home meets. The Trojans will host George Stevens Academy, Sumner, Bangor and Washington Academy at noon.