Sports Shorts

AYS spring season

BAR HARBOR — Acadian Youth Sports is currently accepting registrations for the 2021 baseball, softball and T-ball seasons.

The league is open to players ages 6-14. A co-ed T-ball farm league will be offered for those ages 6-8 with Minor League (9-10), Major League (11-12) and Junior League (13-14) formats offered for both baseball and softball.

Practices would begin mid-April for Minor League and Major League baseball and softball, mid-May for farm T-ball and June for baseball and softball, though those dates are subject to change.

District and state tournaments will be offered at the end of the season. Dates for those events will be provided once that information has been made available.

To register, go online to https://acadianyouthsports.org/baseball-softball/.

MDI softball

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island baseball team won’t be the only spring sports squad to begin preseason play this week as the softball team also gets in on the action.

MDI will begin preseason play Saturday, April 10, when it hosts Belfast at 11 a.m. The Trojans will then return to action Wednesday, April 14, when they host Hampden Academy at 4 p.m.

MDI will close out the regular season with 1 p.m. home games April 19 against Searsport and April 20 against Woodland. The Trojans will begin the regular season April 24 with a home doubleheader against Presque Isle at noon.