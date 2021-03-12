Sports Shorts

Basketball clinics

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School is set to hold its annual

basketball clinics beginning next week.

Clinics will begin Tuesday, March 16, with the girls’ session running from 6-7

p.m. and the boys’ session lasting from 7-8 p.m. The first week of sessions will

continue with girls’ and boys’ sessions from 4-5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19, and

9-10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20, respectively.

A second week of clinics will begin March 23 with a boys’ session from 4-5:30

p.m. and a girls’ session from 5:30-7 p.m. Time slots for those sessions will be

switched March 26 before the clinics conclude with sessions from 9-10:30 a.m.

(boys) and 10:30 a.m. to noon (girls) the following day, March 27.

Players are expected to be masked at all times, with the exception of water breaks,

and must bring their own water bottles and basketballs. Players should wait in their

parents’ vehicles until they receive the all-clear to enter the gymnasium.

Players in grades 5-8 are eligible to participate in the clinics, which will be led by

varsity coaches Justin Norwood and Brent Barker. Current MDI players will also

help lead the sessions.

MDI junior varsity

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ junior varsity

basketball teams fell to Ellsworth in last week’s Hancock County championship

games.

Last Wednesday, the MDI girls’ team fell 26-23 to Ellsworth in the final at

Ellsworth High School. The Trojans got seven points from Emma Simard, six

points from Brooke Goff-Perreault, five from Soren Hopkins-Goff, four from

Mallory Dunbar and one from Sophia Thurston in the loss.

The MDI Green team took to the floor last Thursday and fell 42-28 to the Eagles at

Ellsworth. The Trojans got 10 points from Evan Ankrom, nine from Jack

Hodgdon, five from Harley Henderson and four from Alex Yeadon.

The MDI Green team had defeated George Stevens Academy in the quarterfinals

and Ellsworth’s JV2 team in the semifinals, and the girls’ team defeated Sumner in the semifinals of the three-team tournament. MDI’s other JV boys’ team, MDI white, beat GSA JV2 in the quarterfinals before falling to Ellsworth in the semis.