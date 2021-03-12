Sports Shorts

Basketball clinics
BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School is set to hold its annual
basketball clinics beginning next week.
Clinics will begin Tuesday, March 16, with the girls’ session running from 6-7
p.m. and the boys’ session lasting from 7-8 p.m. The first week of sessions will
continue with girls’ and boys’ sessions from 4-5:30 p.m. on Friday, March 19, and
9-10:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20, respectively.
A second week of clinics will begin March 23 with a boys’ session from 4-5:30
p.m. and a girls’ session from 5:30-7 p.m. Time slots for those sessions will be
switched March 26 before the clinics conclude with sessions from 9-10:30 a.m.
(boys) and 10:30 a.m. to noon (girls) the following day, March 27.
Players are expected to be masked at all times, with the exception of water breaks,
and must bring their own water bottles and basketballs. Players should wait in their
parents’ vehicles until they receive the all-clear to enter the gymnasium.
Players in grades 5-8 are eligible to participate in the clinics, which will be led by
varsity coaches Justin Norwood and Brent Barker. Current MDI players will also
help lead the sessions.
MDI junior varsity
ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island boys’ and girls’ junior varsity
basketball teams fell to Ellsworth in last week’s Hancock County championship
games.
Last Wednesday, the MDI girls’ team fell 26-23 to Ellsworth in the final at
Ellsworth High School. The Trojans got seven points from Emma Simard, six
points from Brooke Goff-Perreault, five from Soren Hopkins-Goff, four from
Mallory Dunbar and one from Sophia Thurston in the loss.
The MDI Green team took to the floor last Thursday and fell 42-28 to the Eagles at
Ellsworth. The Trojans got 10 points from Evan Ankrom, nine from Jack
Hodgdon, five from Harley Henderson and four from Alex Yeadon.
The MDI Green team had defeated George Stevens Academy in the quarterfinals
and Ellsworth’s JV2 team in the semifinals, and the girls’ team defeated Sumner in the semifinals of the three-team tournament. MDI’s other JV boys’ team, MDI white, beat GSA JV2 in the quarterfinals before falling to Ellsworth in the semis.
