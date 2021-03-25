Sports Shorts

PVC All-Academic selections

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island winter athletes were announced last week as Penobscot Valley Conference All-Academic selections.

The boys’ swim team had the most selections of any MDI winter squad as Paul Briggs, Sam Mitchell and Ponce Saltysiak were named All-Academic selections. The girls’ swim team had two All-Academic choices, Sage Dentremont and Adria Horton.

The MDI boys’ basketball (Porter Isaacs and Eric Merchant) and indoor track (Jon Genrich and Archer Hill) teams had two All-Academic selections each. The volleyball team, which is currently in the midst of a winter/spring season, had two representatives in Olivia Gray and Victoria Del Cid.

Although Maine did not have a competitive wrestling season this year, MDI’s Ethan Harkins and Baylor Landsman were still named All-Academic selections in the sport. Austria Moorehouse was chosen for the MDI cheer team.

Baseball and softball workouts

BAR HARBOR — After nearly 21 months, spring athletic activities have resumed at Mount Desert Island High School.

MDI athletes began baseball and softball throwing workouts this week. Those activities marked the return of spring sports at the school since the 2019 season after last year’s campaign was canceled in its entirety.

Maine high school baseball and softball teams were eligible to begin throwing activities Monday under Maine Principals’ Association rules. Spring workouts for other sports may begin as soon as Monday, March 29.

MDI will host baseball and softball tryouts Monday afternoon. Both teams will begin regular season play with doubleheaders against Presque Isle on April 24.