Sports Shorts

MDI girls basketball

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team closed out the regular season with a 31-24 win in last Thursday’s contest in Bar Harbor.

Leah Carroll scored a game-high 16 points for MDI (7-6) in the win and added seven rebounds and five steals. The Trojans also got five points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals from Elena Alderman and two points, eight rebounds and two steals from Elizabeth Jones.

The result gave MDI a series win against Ellsworth this season. The Trojans beat Ellsworth 40-39 in their Jan. 26 season opener at Ellsworth High School falling to the Eagles 53-46 on Feb. 8 at Ellsworth.

MDI will have the No. 4 seed in the Big East Class B pod tournament. The Trojans were scheduled to host fifth-ranked Washington Academy in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Wrestling canceled

BAR HARBOR — The Maine Principals’ Association announced Friday the cancellation of the 2021 competitive wrestling season.

The announcement came hours after a meeting discussing the status of the 2021 season. The MPA Wrestling Committee had previously punted on making a decision earlier in the month after the state did not update its community sports guidelines to reflect the National Federation of State High School Association’s removal of risk tiers from its recommendations on the return of high school athletics.

Meets and tournaments have been off the table this winter as a result of wrestling’s “high-risk” status under the state’s community sports guidelines. State agencies would have to remove that status for the sport to begin competitive play, and with teams required to conclude winter sports by March 12, administrators felt that the barriers to a competitive season were too great to overcome.

“To date, there has been no change in the community sports guidelines, and we have no indication that they will in the near future,” MPA Assistant Executive Director Mike Bisson said in a statement. “We have waited as long as possible to allow for some type of season, and a final decision needed to be made.”

Teams may continue to hold distanced practices and skill development drills through the end of the winter sports season. Teams must conclude winter sports activities by next Friday, March 12.

MDI volleyball

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island volleyball team is set to begin its 2021 winter/spring season next week.

The Trojans will begin the intersession season when they host Ellsworth at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 9. The team will then host Sumner at that time next Thursday, March 11.

MDI’s other opponents this year include, Bucksport, George Stevens Academy, Brewer and Narraguagus. The Trojans will play a total of 10 matches.

Volleyball, the lone indoor fall sport, was moved to early 2021 last year after state agencies disapprove of the Maine Principals’ Association’s plans to play the sport during its traditional timetable. Teams instead participated in outdoor matches in October.