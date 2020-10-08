Sports Shorts

MDI golf team qualifies for state championship

HERMON — The Mount Desert Island golf team has qualified for this year’s state championship meet.

Competing in the Penobscot Valley Conference championships Tuesday at Hermon Meadow Golf Club, MDI qualified with a team score of 352. The Trojans finished just one shot back of runner-up John Bapst and six strokes back of first-place Hermon.

Prior to Tuesday’s qualifying meet, MDI had posted a 161-173 victory over George Stevens Academy last Wednesday at Blue Hill Country Club before posting a score of 191 to edge GSA (203) and Deer Isle-Stonington last Thursday at Kebo Valley Golf Club. Emily Carter was medalist at Blue Hill with a score of 36, and Stevie Gilbert medaled at Kebo with a score of 41.

Because MDI qualified for the state championships as a team, all Trojan golfers will be eligible for the individual tournament as well. The championship meet will tee off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

7-on-7 football

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island has finalized its 2020 7-on-7 football schedule with the Trojans set to play four games this year.

MDI will begin play next Friday, Oct. 16, when it hosts Ellsworth for Senior Night at 6 p.m. The Trojans will then finish the season with three straight road contests against Ellsworth (4:30 p.m. Oct. 20), Bucksport (6 p.m. Oct. 23) and again against Ellsworth (4:30 p.m. Oct. 28).

With traditional tackle football a no-go this fall, 7-on-7 football is being offered as an alternative. Teams are restricted to passing plays only and must down opponents via two-hand touch.