Sports Shorts

Indoor space needed

TRENTON — Acadia Fire Soccer Academy is looking for a new playing space to replace its old facility on Bar Harbor Road in Trenton.

Acadia Fire moved out of the facility in December after being unable to hold practices or events in it during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The move, Executive Director Emily Ellis said, was “due to the building not being properly ventilated and limited in spacing for socially distanced programming.”

“Now, more than ever, it has become very apparent that, for the club to continue to thrive, Acadia Fire needs an indoor turf facility and outdoor fields,” Ellis said. “Without school gymnasiums or playing fields available due to COVID, getting teams together to practice in person will continue to be hard to facilitate.”

During the summer months, Acadia Fire held practices at new fields adjacent to Mud Creek Road in Lamoine. With winter weather making outdoor play unfeasible, though, players and teams have been forced to travel nearly two hours southwest to Warren for playing opportunities.

Ellis said Acadia Fire is seeking space “to rent, buy or build new” to provide soccer facilities as well as batting cages, an indoor driving range and spaces for ultimate frisbee competitions and birthday parties. It is seeking the help of local donors, businesses and other organizations to begin the project.

MDI indoor track

BREWER — Members of the Mount Desert Island indoor track team competed last week in the fourth competitions of the 2021 regular season.

Last Thursday, MDI’s throwers traveled to Brewer High School to participate in the shot put. Trojan athletes were among the top performers across the board with Archer Hill (43 feet, 7 inches) and Ethan Harkins (43 feet) placing first and third, respectively, in the boys’ event and Logan Closson (28 feet, 3/4 inch) placing seventh of 25 competitors on the girls’ side.

MDI’s jumpers traveled to Brewer on Friday to compete in the high jump. Junior Delaney Sweeney cleared a height of 4 feet, 6 inches to place eighth of 22 jumpers in the girls’ event.

MDI athletes also competed in the long jump and triple jump. Hill recorded a distance of 8 feet, 10 1/2 inches in the long jump (simulated via standing broad jump), and Jon Genrich (40 feet, 10 inches) and Ieuan Howell (40 feet, 9 1/2 inches) placed 10th and 11th, respectively, in the five-stride triple jump.

Genrich put forth strong efforts for MDI in the team’s distance runs with times of 2:19.66 (third place) and 5:17.43 (sixth place) in the 800-meter and 1-mile runs, respectively. Sophia Taylor finished 10th in the girls’ 800-meter run with a time of 2:55.05.

The Trojans are set to compete in the Eastern Maine Indoor Track League championships this week. Throwers will compete at Brewer High School at 6 p.m. today, Feb. 25, and the boys’ and girls’ jumpers will compete in their respective meets Brewer at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 26.