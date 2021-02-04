Sports Shorts

Dual Wins

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island swim team continued its season Friday with dual wins over John Bapst and Bangor.

Competing against John Bapst, which swam last Tuesday, MDI racked up big wins in the boys’ and girls’ team competitions. The Trojans claimed a 131-49 win on the boys’ side and a 115-69 victory on the girls’ side.

The week’s second virtual competition pitted MDI against Bangor, which competed in its time trials Saturday. The Trojans won 111-73 in the boys’ competition and 112-72 in the girls’ matchup.

MDI will be back in action today, Feb. 4, when it competes in a dual meet against Brewer and Old Town/Orono at 4 p.m.

Spread the Love 10K

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND—Join the MDI YMCA during Valentine’s Day weekend for a virtual solo 10K or grab someone and team up to spread the Love with a 5K each. The event’s cost is $15 for one person and $20 for a team of two. All proceeds benefit the MDI YMCA. Starting whenever on Feb. 12 until Feb. 14 at 8 p.m., participants can run any 10K (solo) or 5K (team) course for this virtual race. For the team division, the two individual 5K times will be added together to determine the team’s place. All participants will receive unique medals made with love. Medals can be mailed out or picked up at the MDI YMCA. To register, visit runsignup.com/Race/ME/BarHarbor/SpreadtheLove10k. For more information about the virtual race, contact Jenn at [email protected].

County derby

BAR HARBOR—The 12th annual Slim’s Fishing Derby invites all anglers to head to the ice, with augers in hand, to any legal fishing waters across Hancock County Feb. 13 and 14.

A $1,000 grand prize is up for grabs, with cash prizes of $250 and $50 for first and second place winners, respectively, in the bass, brook trout, brown trout, salmon, splake and togue categories.

In the “Kids Category,” for fishermen under 12 years of age, the largest catch of any species wins a lifetime fishing license, while the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife is sponsoring a cash prize for the smallest two togue from Beech Hill.

Due to COVID-19, all participants must follow all state of Maine rules and Executive Orders regarding COVID-19 safety.

Online registration can be completed at slimsfishingderby.com up to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. The weigh station will be open at Toddy Pond Public Landing, Acadia Highway, in Orland.

The derby falls on a “free fishing weekend” in Maine when no fishing license is required.