Sports Shorts

No sledding on golf course

BAR HARBOR — Kebo Valley Golf Club is asking the public not to use the Bar Harbor course for sledding and cross-country skiing this winter.

In the latest edition of its weekly newspaper, the club informed members of the public that it had placed “NO TRESPASSING” signs throughout the course. The signs were posted, the course said, after a gathering that exceeded 100 people took place at the clubhouse following a recent snowstorm.

“We would not be allowed to have that many people at the clubhouse even if the business was open and we were on site to manage the guests,” the statement read. “These regulations are in place to protect public safety. The property is not continuously staffed in the offseason; unmonitored gatherings on our private property cannot continue.”

Use of the course, Kebo said, could damage tee boxes, fairways and greens. The course has asked its business neighbors to help protect the property during the winter months.

First winter competitions

LINCOLN — The winter competitions began elsewhere in the state Monday with the first basketball games of the 2021 season.

Monday’s slate of basketball games included contests between the Mattanawcook Academy and Lee Academy boys and girls, Cony and Mount Ararat boys and girls, Maranacook and Mount Abram boys and Easton and Fort Fairfield boys. Tuesday’s action included games between the Mount View and Waterville boys and girls, Oceanside and Belfast boys and girls and Hodgdon and Southern Aroostook girls.

In Hancock County, the local high school season will begin tomorrow, Jan. 15, when the Ellsworth swim team hosts Brewer at 8 p.m. The first basketball game, a girls’ contest between Deer Isle-Stonington and Bucksport, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18.

Games were allowed to begin Monday in counties that have retained “green” designations in the Maine Department of Education’s color-code guidelines. As of the latest update to the guidelines Dec. 31, all Maine counties with the exception of Androscoggin, Cumberland, Oxford and York were green.