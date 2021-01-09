Sports Shorts

Youth hockey competition prohibition extended

AUGUSTA — Governors from seven Northeastern states have extended a directive prohibiting youth hockey teams from participating in interstate competition.

Governors Janet Mills, Charlie Baker (R-Mass.), Ned Lamont (D-Conn.), Phil Murphy (D-N.J.), Gina Raimondo (D-R.I.), Phil Scott (R-Vt.) and Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) announced the decision in a joint statement released last Wednesday. The move, which extends the ban on interstate play through the end of January, came a day before the existing suspension was set to expire.

The initial suspension of interstate competition between teams from Maine, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont was announced Nov. 12 and went into effect Nov. 14. It followed what the governors called “recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities.”

Hockey in Maine has been in a state of flux throughout the fall and winter months. Games were suspended for a period of two weeks during October after a referee who had officiated eight games tested positive for COVID-19, and many competitions were halted again from Nov. 6 to Dec. 14 after an update to the state’s guidelines for community sports put a stop to club activities.

Games between teams within Maine are still permitted under the state’s community sports guidelines. High school hockey teams in the state were eligible to begin team-based and intra-squad activities Monday.