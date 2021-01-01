Sports Shorts

Wrestling, indoor track

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School is set to begin wrestling and indoor track practices Monday, Jan. 4.

Practices for wrestling, which cannot hold matches until Feb. 22, and indoor track, the status of which is still up in the air with key facilities unavailable, have been delayed since the school approved winter sports earlier this month. Basketball, swim and cheer practices have been ongoing since Dec. 14.

Monday also marks the first day that high school teams in the state may hold formal practices and intra-squad scrimmages. Maine athletic programs have been allowed to conduct skills and conditioning exercises since Dec. 7.

UMaine home games

ORONO — The University of Maine will hold home athletic events for the first time since March when it hosts basketball games at Memorial Gymnasium (The Pit) over the next two weeks.

The Maine men’s team (0-3) is set to host rival New Hampshire at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, and 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 3. The first-place women’s team will host New Jersey Institute of Technology at 1 p.m. next Saturday, Jan. 9, and next Sunday, Jan. 10, after playing on the road against New Hampshire this weekend.

Collegiate sporting events have not been held since the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic brought athletics to a halt in March. UMaine teams had to compete on the road this month in accordance with state guidelines.

“No spectators or media will be present for basketball games this season, and only essential personnel, participating student-athletes and team staff will be allowed access to the playing facility on game day,” the school said in a statement.