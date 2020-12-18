Sports Shorts

MDIHS esports program

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School is looking for prospective students for the launch of its new esports team.

The gaming program is set to launch in the coming spring season. The team plans to compete in FIFA 21, Madden 21, Rocket League, SMITE, League of Legends and Super Smash Bros. this year. The team will compete remotely during its first season.

The Maine Principals’ Association began offering winter esports this fall. Twelve schools competed in the inaugural season.

Those interested are asked to complete a survey online at bit.ly/trojanesports. Coach Mark Arnold will then schedule a follow-up meeting with prospective competitors.

UMaine resumes competitions

ORONO — The University of Maine returned to college athletics last week with the women’s basketball and men’s hockey teams beginning play and the women’s hockey team resuming its season after a two-week hiatus.

In Rhode Island, the Maine women’s basketball team began its 2020-21 season with a win last Thursday as it defeated Providence 62-48. The Black Bears improved to 2-0 the following day with a 61-47 victory over Rhode Island in Kingston.

Elsewhere last week, the Maine men’s and women’s hockey teams traveled to Durham, N.H., to take on rival New Hampshire. The mean’s team fought the Wildcats to a 1-1 draw Friday before falling to a 6-2 loss Friday, while the women’s team claimed 2-1 victories in both games.

Maine’s men’s basketball team had been slated to start the 2020-21 season with a road game Saturday against Fordham, but a positive COVID-19 test within the Fordham program forced the postponement of that game. The Black Bears are now scheduled to begin play with noon road contests Saturday, Dec. 19, and Sunday, Dec. 20, against Hartford.

Late last month, UMaine announced it was pausing athletic activities for two weeks following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the campus community. The university confirmed the return of athletics last Tuesday.

UMaine is the first university in the state to resume athletics during the novel coronavirus pandemic. The North Atlantic Conference, which includes Maine Maritime Academy, Husson, Thomas College, UMaine-Farmington and UMaine-Presque Isle, is looking to begin play in January, while the New England Small College Athletic Conference, which includes Colby, Bates and Bowdoin, has canceled winter sports.

UPDATE DEC. 17:

UMaine men’s ice hockey paused

Daily testing and symptom tracking have identified a positive case of COVID-19 through antigen testing in the UMaine men’s ice hockey program. Student athletes are in quarantine as a result and team activities have been paused.

The men’s ice hockey games previously scheduled this weekend at UMass Lowell will not be played. The two teams are scheduled to meet again on Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. The Black Bears last played in a weekend series against the New Hampshire Wildcats on Dec, 11 and Dec. 12 in Durham, N.H.

The women’s ice hockey team will proceed with its plans to compete in Providence on Friday, Dec. 18 and Saturday, Dec. 19.

UMaine athletics is working with the university’s Emergency Operations Center on contact tracing and additional testing, and to support student-athletes and staff. It is standing practice across the University of Maine System to limit university activities and contacts to the greatest extent possible in keeping with Maine CDC guidance when a positive case of COVID-19 is identified in order to isolate infection and protect student, employee and public health.