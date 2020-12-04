Sports Shorts 

MDI seeks tennis coach

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island is currently seeking a head coach for the boys’ and girls’ varsity tennis teams.

Tennis is currently scheduled to begin with practices March 29. For more information or if interested, contact MDI Athletic Director Bunky Dow by phone at 461-9042 or by email at [email protected]

Winter sports situation

AUGUSTA — The state is discussing the status of a potential winter sports season as the recent surge in COVID-19 cases continues statewide.

On Monday, Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said the state is looking at recent winter sports decisions made in other states, both nationally and regionally. The commissioner referenced two New England states in particular that have made recent alternations to their winter sports plans.

“I will say today that we saw that New Jersey is going to push back some of the starts of its winter sports seasons, and we know Connecticut has changed its policies,” Lambrew said. “We’re looking actively at what’s going on.”

Teams are eligible to begin supervised virtual workouts as soon as Monday, Dec. 7, and can hold practices the following Monday, Dec. 14. Should a season materialize, the first games could be held Jan. 11.

UMaine athletics paused

ORONO — On Nov. 24, University of Maine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy, in consultation with the University of Maine System and other campus leaders, made the decision to pause winter athletics activities through at least Dec. 8 due to positive test results on campus, including among individuals involved with the varsity athletic programs. UMaine will re-evaluate the situation at that time.

Scheduled games will be canceled and traveling teams will return to Orono following safety and travel protocols outlined in public health guidance. Practices and other organized activities will be modified.

This decision will most immediately impact students participating in the men’s and women’s basketball, and the men’s and women’s ice hockey programs. All games scheduled to be played between Nov. 25 and Dec. 8 have been canceled.

COVID-19 testing protocols for the teams will continue during the two-week pause.