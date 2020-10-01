Sports Shorts

MDI soccer teams set to begin seasons

BAR HARBOR — After a long wait, the Mount Desert Island soccer teams are set to begin their 2020 seasons.

The MDI girls will begin play today, Oct. 1, when they host Bucksport at 4 p.m. The Trojans will then host Hampden Academy at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, before playing their third consecutive home game at that time Wednesday, Oct. 7, against Ellsworth.

On the boys’ side, MDI will begin the season on the road against Hampden Academy at 6 p.m. Monday. The Trojans will be in action for their home opener against Ellsworth at that time the following day, Oct. 6.

The Trojans are fresh off a strong 2019 year that saw the girls’ team finish 13-3 and the boys’ team go 12-3-1 and finish as the Northern Maine runner-up. There will be no playoffs in 2020.

MDI golf remains unbeaten

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island golf team posted two wins last week to maintain its unbeaten record.

Last Tuesday, MDI shot 169 to Ellsworth’s 222 to earn a win at Kebo Valley Golf Club. Emily Carter was medalist with a score of 37, and Stevie Gilbert (42), Andrew Clark (43), Sheppard Brown (47), Kasch Warner (54) and Nick Roos (60) rounded out the scoring for the victorious Trojans.

MDI traveled to Bucksport Golf Course the following day and notched wins over Bucksport and George Stevens Academy. Brown medaled with a score of 36 for the Trojans, who got scores of 41 from Carter and Gilbert, 45 from Clark, 46 from Warner and 49 from Sam Mitchell.

Results from MDI’s Tuesday match against Ellsworth at Lucerne Golf Club in Dedham were not available at press time. The Trojans, who were scheduled to face George Stevens Academy on Wednesday at Blue Hill Country Club, will close out the regular season at 4 p.m. Oct. 1.

Basketball Hall of Fame celebrates 10 years, hosts golf tourney at Kebo

BAR HARBOR — COVID-19 restrictions may have canceled most of 2020’s sporting events, but Maine’s Basketball Hall of Fame is hoping to get one last round of golf in. The Hall of Fame, established in 2010, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year. While two previous annual golf tournaments have been canceled so far this season, a third one, set for Saturday, Oct. 10 at the Kebo Valley Golf Club, will still be held, according to organizers.

Proceeds from four-person scramble will benefit the Basketball Hall of Fame as well as Acadian Youth Sports.

Since its inception, the Hall of Fame has inducted 150 members.

For more information or to register, visit mainebasketballhalloffame.com.

MDI spectator policy

MOUNT DESERT — Mount Desert Island is allowing home spectators only at home golf and soccer matches. For soccer games, 40 spectators will be permitted on a ticketed basis. Tickets will be distributed 24 hours prior to home games. All MDI soccer players will be given two tickets apiece. A spectator policy for seven-on-seven football and outdoor volleyball contests will be announced once a decision has been made to move forward with those activities.