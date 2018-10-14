Trail run, anyone?

WHITNEYVILLE — Downeast Coastal Conservancy presents the annual Bad Little Trail Run Oct. 21.

The course will run through the Machias River Preserve. The event features 2 course options: a 7 mile run and a 2.5 mile run/walk. Both courses are mostly single track trail with stretches along the Machias River, under giant hemlocks, through grassy swales, over rocks and roots and bog bridges.

Following the race, an awards ceremony and lunch will be provided at the Hillgrove Community Hall in Whitneyville.

Online pre-registration is available until Oct. 14 at DownEastCoastsalConservancy.org. Participants can also register on race day.

Contact 255-4500 or info@DownEastCoastalConservancy.org.