Morseman, Frost win MDI Marathon

BAR HARBOR — Gray skies and drizzle could not dampen the spirits of runners, volunteers and fans during the 16th edition of the Mount Desert Island Marathon on Sunday. When a trumpeter played the national anthem, and the cannon went off at 8 a.m. sharp, everyone cheered.

Bryan Morseman of Bath, N.Y., was this year’s men’s champion with a time of 2 hours, 28 minutes, 18 seconds. Judson Cake of Bar Harbor finished second with a time of 2:37:57. Cake is a past champion, having won the race in 2004 and 2005.

Leah Nook Frost of Portland was the women’s winner, finishing with a time of 3:05:02. Sunday marked her fourth first-place finish in this race; she won in 2013, 2015 and 2016. Her 2015 time of 2:49:44 was the second-fastest time recorded in the race by a woman.

Six hundred fifty-one runners completed the marathon, which winds around MDI from Main Street in Bar Harbor, around Otter Creek and Seal Harbor, through Northeast Harbor, up Somes Sound to Somesville and down the other side to Main Street in Southwest Harbor. A finish line festival was part of Southwest Harbor Week festivities. Another 580 people competed in the half marathon, beginning in Northeast Harbor. Fifty-four relay teams of two to five people joined the fun.

The Maine Warden Service defended their title in the public service relay, besting the team from the Bar Harbor Police Department.

Dylan Brann of Bar Harbor was the second-place MDI resident in the full marathon, with a time of 3:07:42. Kevin Schneider of Bar Harbor was third with 3:12:47.

Rebeccah Geib was the first MDI woman across the line, with a time of 3:26:12. Melissa Ossanna was second with 3:58:19, and Elli Hartig was third with 4:00:48. All three live in Bar Harbor.

Frost was the guest speaker at Friday’s prerace pasta dinner at MDI High School hosted by the school’s music boosters. A repeat winner of both the Maine Marathon and the Sugarloaf Marathon, she qualified for and ran in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Marathon Trials in Los Angeles by running a 2:42:52 personal best at the California International Marathon in December 2015.

In a statement, she described fellow members of running club Crow Athletics, which hosts the race, as “fun-loving, tough, supportive, kind and generous — continuously providing resounding affirmation for her lofty ideals and warm fuzzy feelings about the sport.”

Top 25 Marathon finishers, gun time

1. Bryan Morseman, Bath, N.Y., 2:28:18

2. Judson Cake, Bar Harbor, 2:37:57

3. Grady Jackson, Somerville, Mass., 2:52:50

4. John Caulfield, Durham, N.H., 2:54:16

5. David Herr, Canaan, Vt., 2:55:32

6. Bobby Asher, Bronx, N.Y., 2:56:23

7. Erik Knickerbocker, Hampden, 2:57:10

8. Dillon Shaffer, Brooktondale, N.Y., 3:02:40

9. Shawn Powers, Attleboro, Mass., 3:03:04

10. Felix Guevremont, Piopolis, Quebec, 3:04:17

11. Aaron Ladd, Waltham, Mass., 3:04:33

12. Leah Nook Frost, Portland, 3:05:02

13. Andrew Kephart, Ellsworth, 3:05:12

14. Oliver Mednick, Nelson, N.H., 3:06:26

15. Jason Bigonia, Walpole, 3:06:50

16. Dylan Brann, Bar Harbor, 3:07:42

17. Sean Burbank, Somerville, Mass., 3:07:57

18. Seth Hasty, West Gardiner, 3:08:49

19. Eric Stevenson, Minneapolis, Minn., 3:09:28

20. Luke Wallace, Cambridge, Mass., 3:09:42

21. Eugene Faller, Salisbury, N.C., 3:11:28

22. Kris Garcia, Trenton, 3:11:59

23. Jeff Perry, Rockaway, N.J., 3:12:05

24. David Presby, Fairport, N.Y., 3:12:10

25. Matthew Bertand, Lakewood Ranch, Fla., 3:12:31

Top 25 Half marathon finishers, gun time

1. Eric Ashe, Boston, Mass., 1:15:25

2. Ed Waller, Newton, Mass., 1:16:02

3. Ken Akiha, Orono, 1:16:42

4. David Roza, Orland, 1:16:54

5. Rico Portalatin, Milo, 1:17:54

6. Erica Jesseman, Scarborough, 1:21:57

7. Alicia Freese, Burlington, Vt., 1:22:17

8. Craig Nale, Freeport, 1:22:28

9. Sarah Mulcahy, Princeton, 1:23:14

10. Ted Melchers, Charleston, S.C., 1:30:17

11. Hermoz Maragoul, Portland, 1:33:42

12. Joel Harrison, Portland, 1:33:42

13. Shawn Rumery, Searsmont, 1:31:09

14. Alex Spear, Boston, 1:32:28

15. Ned Swain, Portland, 1:32:30

16. Marissa Lynn, Roxbury Crossing, Mass., 1:33:17

17. Charlie Enscoe, Burlington, Vt., 1:35:04

18. Brad Hecker, Mebane, N.C., 1:36:49

19. Robert Hoehn, Weston, Wisc., 1:37:25

20. Stefan Shirley, Falls Church, Va. 1:38:44

21. Samuel Wickham Cambridge, Mass., 1:39:03

22. Ryan Giebel, Wixom, Mich., 1:39:07

23. Nick Brown, Ellsworth, 1:39:31

24. Denise Curry, Windham, 1:39:58

25. Bryan Babcock, Arlington, Mass., 1:40:17

MDI Relay teams (No. in team) leader, time

BHPD (5) Chris Dickens, 3:28:32

COA Blackflies (2) Darron Collins, 3:35:56

Pimp My Stride (2), Zachary Gilhooley, 3:41:26

Team Squirrel (2) Lori Alley, 3:55:24

TBD (2) Karen Roper, 4:03:01

MDI Historical Society 2 (3) Joseph Miller, 4:26:22

MDI Historical Society (3) Tim Garrity, 4:35:27