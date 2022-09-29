Bar Harbor man places third in half-marathon 

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Saturday, Sept. 17, was race day at the Mount Desert Island YMCA. The 2022 Bar Harbor Bank & Trust Half-marathon and 5K saw a cool crisp start and sunny skies over Bar Harbor for the runners and walkers. A major annual fundraiser for the MDI YMCA, the fall classic is run under and over some of the most iconic bridges in Acadia National Park.

The race went off in four waves starting at 6 a.m. for walkers and 7, 7:15 and 7:30 for runners.

There were 291 runners and walkers who toed the line in the half-marathon with Levi Miller of Fairfax, Cali., coming out on top with a finish time of 1:10. The first local runner in third place overall was Andrew Kephart of Bar Harbor with a time of 1:22. On the women’s side, the winner was Tammy Slusser of Monroeville, Pa., with a winning time of 1:36 and the first local runner was Stephanie Griffith of Bar Harbor finishing 18th overall and finishing with a time of 1:44.

Other local finishers in the half-marathon were:

Jarly Bobadilla, Seal Cove – 1:28

Spenser Simis, Mount Desert – 1:48

Olivia Marola, Seal Harbor – 1:49

Gareth Howell, Mount Desert – 1:54

Christa Brey, Trenton – 1:57

Judy Rynkiewicz, Mount Desert – 2:04

Dan Rynkiewicz, Mount Desert – 2:04

Richard Maser, Bar Harbor – 2:06

Zach Gilhooley, Bar Harbor – 2:07

Kat Snyder, Bar Harbor – 2:10

John Brown, Mount Desert – 2:18

Mairi Connelly, Mount Desert – 2:24

David Suarez, Ellsworth – 2:30

Linda Parker, Bar Harbor – 2:30

Maddie Woodworth, Bar Harbor – 2:33

Julie Malloy, Bar Harbor – 2:33

Mary Raikes, Bar Harbor – 2:43

Chistina Oliveri, Ellsworth – 3:11

In the 5K race, there were 112 finishers with Peter Williams of Lubec coming in first with a winning time of 18:13. The first local runner was second place overall, Judson Cake, with a time of 18:37. On the women’s side, the race was won by Maria Telpoukhovskai of Bar Harbor with a time of 24:38.

Other local runners in the 5K race were:

Bryan Zavestoski, Seal Harbor – 22:47

Tim Brewer, Bar Harbor – 23:57

Rhiannon Lewis, Bar Harbor – 25:11

Saroj Pradhan, Bar Harbor – 25:29

Joshua Kirkpatrick, Bar Harbor – 25:49

Emily Stuart, Trenton – 28:26

Susanne Paul, Bar Harbor – 28:45

Kristin McKee, Seal Cove – 29:39

Daniel Cassidy, Deer Isle – 30:14

Alison Hyler, Bar Harbor – 31:05

Jill York, Bar Harbor – 32:09

Erin Witham, Southwest Harbor – 32:13

Aaron Krevans, Bar Harbor – 34:24

Karen Anderson, Bar Harbor – 36:05

Candace Hart, Ellsworth – 37:43

Robin Emery, Lamoine – 40:23

Helen Jolley, Bar Harbor – 40:32

Michael Dorfman, Bar Harbor – 51:31