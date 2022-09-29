MDI golf runners-up at PVC qualification tournament

HERMON — After 18 holes at the Hermon Meadow Golf Club on Tuesday, Sept. 28, the Mount Desert Island High School golf team successfully capped off a dominant season with a second-place finish in the conference, a guaranteed trip to the state championship tournament and a PVC Player of the Year trophy to boot.

The team dropped very few matches throughout a lightning-quick season, finishing first or a close second in every competition at every course, home or away. But, even with such a strong regular season under their belts, the golfers still needed a little bit of extra effort to face the grueling 18-hole qualifying tournament.

“The kids prepared so well for this event all season long,” said head coach Bryan Maurais. “But having a practice round on Saturday and a team meeting after practice on Monday to go over our notes and review things as a group really helped.”

The daunting thought of nine additional holes and the added pressure of the possible end of the season may have contributed to some jitters early on for the Trojans, but they quickly settled into a rhythm and did what needed to be done.

“We did not have anyone start fast, but everyone finished strong,” said Maurais. “Everyone’s back nines were far better than their front nines, and as a coach, what more could you ask for? They never gave up and competed like champions.”

The team’s final score of 354 put them in second place, just behind Presque Isle at 350. While they didn’t win, shooting under a 390 guaranteed them a spot in the state championship tournament Saturday, Oct. 8. And the score was better than Coach Maurais expected based on their performance during the season.

“Doubling our 9-hole season average of 185, I would have been happy with anything under 370,” explained Maurais after the match. “However, shooting 16 shots under our average shows how locked in the kids were. Leading up to PVCs, we discussed showing up and being the team that was the most prepared, the toughest team mentally, and we wanted to be the team that would not shrink under the pressure. The kids were all that and then some. It’s disappointing to come so close to winning a conference championship – this is our third runner-up finish in a row – but Presque Isle was a deserving champion and I am proud of our efforts in making it a close contest.”

While the Trojans were unable to take the top spot as a team, junior Kasch Warner capped off a dominant season by shooting a match-low 81 on the day and taking home the coveted PVC Player of the Year Trophy because of it.

“I think that we had a very fun team this year and overall, we prepared for this championship meet better than any other team, the energy throughout the players was phenomenal,” said Warner. “For me, personally, the round was a very positive experience, and I was glad that I played as well as I did and was able to bring home the Player of the Year award.”

“Kasch and I had many conversations throughout the year on how his ceiling was sky high, and that if he could stand on the first tee with the confidence that he was the best player in the conference, then he could play that way and today he proved that,” said Maurais. “I am beyond proud of his growth as a golfer, a teammate and a person, and he is a deserving Player of the Year.”

Another golfer for MDI who could have very well won the award was Caden Braun. Braun had a scorching-hot regular season, securing several medalist rounds himself in the process. At Hermon Meadow, Braun was one stroke behind Warner with an 82, helping the Trojans keep their overall score low.

“I didn’t start out very good, but I brought it back on the back nine and shot six strokes better than the front,” said Braun. “It was cool to see my teammates get some revenge on the course and shoot low. The team ended up getting runner up with a 354, a big improvement from our regular season average.”

Senior Carlina Leonardi, who shot a 99 on the day, was one of only three girls who competed in the tournament to shoot under 100.

“The conditions were better than expected and I’m glad to have been able to shoot the way I did to help get our team to states again,” Leonardi said after the match.

The rest of the squad who competed for the Trojans in the qualifiers also kept their scores low, so it was a real team effort that got the team over the finish line. Joey Wellman-Clouse (93), Jameson Weir (98) and Nolan Sawyer (110) are all juniors

as well, meaning MDI is primed for an exceptionally strong season again next year as they return everyone except for Leonardi.

But before coach Maurais can start to think about the possibility of finally breaking through to win a PVC title next year, there’s one more thing to take care of this season.

“We are now going to shift our focus to the state championships on Oct. 8,” Maurais said. “While we are excited to have qualified, I think we are even more excited to compete and play well.”