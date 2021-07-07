Maine amateur golf championship being hosted at Kebo

BAR HARBOR — The Maine State Golf Association is hosting the 102nd Maine Amateur Championship at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor on July 13-15. Kebo, as it is affectionately called by most, is the oldest golf club in Maine and the eighth oldest in the United States. This year will mark the eighth time the MSGA has hosted this event at Kebo.

Kebo didn’t host its first Maine Amateur Championship until 1960. That one was won by Jim Veno. The club hosted again in 1962 (Veno), 1964 (Todd Read), 1981 (Ralph Noel, Jr.), 1988 (Sean Gorgone), 1998 (Eric Crouse) and 2010 (Ryan Gay). Crouse won in a playoff in 1998, which marks the most recent playoff in the Amateur – a stretch of 23 years.

Last year’s Maine Amateur Championship was held at Biddeford-Saco Country Club and was won by Camden’s Cole Anderson. The 19-year-old representing the Samoset Resort shot rounds of 71-67-65 en route to a score of 203 (-10), carding the lowest score in relation to par in tournament history. Anderson beat runner-up John Hayes by six strokes to win his second consecutive amateur title. Anderson is not in the field this year, as the Florida State University player will be competing in Mississippi in the Southern Amateur. Ryan Gay, John Hayes, Ricky Jones and Andrew Slattery are the only former champions in the field of 132 players.

This year saw 306 players register for a chance to compete in the championship, in addition to 54 players who were already exempt. The other 78 players earned their spots at qualifiers across the state of Maine in June, held at Biddeford-Saco Country Club, Fox Ridge Golf Course and Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

The tournament will begin on Tuesday, July 13, with winners from 2020 MSGA championships in the first group. John Hayes (Mid-Amateur), Will Kannegieser (Match Play) and Caleb Manuel (Junior) will get the tournament going at 7 a.m. Round two will feature former champions Gay, Jones and Slattery going out first.

The Maine Amateur is a 54-hole stroke play competition. The field for the championship will be cut to the low 40 players plus ties after two rounds, who will advance to Thursday’s final round. Any player who makes the cut will be exempt from qualifying for the 2022 Maine Amateur Championship at Webhannet Golf Course in Kennebunk. Additionally, the top 16 and ties will earn a berth in the 2021 Match Play Invitational, to be played at Fox Ridge in August.



Fun facts:

• The field is comprised of 132 players representing 40 different golf clubs from across the state of Maine.

• Biddeford-Saco CC has the most players in the field with 15, followed by Brunswick GC (11), Fox Ridge GC (8), Val Halla (7), Portland CC and The Woodlands Club (6). Host club Kebo Valley GC has four players competing.

• Eleven of Maine’s 16 counties have at least one player in the field.

• There is one father and son duo in the field; Andy Spaulding and his son Elliot. There are two sets of brothers competing in the championship; Michael and Joe Walp, and Jace and Vance Pearson.

• The oldest player in the field is Jim Quinn (73) and the youngest is Kellen Adickes (14). The average age for the field is 35.4.

• There are 30 players in the field with a Handicap Index of 0.0 or better. The average Handicap Index for the field is 2.1.

Competitors:

The field is made up of 132 players from the following golf clubs, with the number of players from that club in parentheses: Augusta (2), Bangor Municipal (2), Barnes Brook (4), Bath (1), Belgrade Lakes (2), Biddeford-Saco (15), Blue Hill (2), Brunswick (11), Cape Arundel (2), Deep Brook (1), Fairlawn (1), Falmouth (4), Fox Ridge (8), Goose River (1), Hermon Meadow (1), Hidden Meadows (1), Island (1), Kebo Valley (4), Martindale (5), Natanis (1), Nonesuch River (3), Norway (2), Penobscot Valley (4), Point Sebago (1), Poland Spring (1), Portland (6), Presque Isle (2), Prouts Neck (2), Purpoodock (5), Riverside (3), Samoset (3), Springbrook (3), Turner Highlands (1), Val Halla (7), Waterville (2), Wawenock, (1), Webhannet (5), Willowdale (4), The Woodlands (6), York (2).



Tee Times:

Tuesday, July 13, 7 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Wednesday, July 14, 7 a.m. to 2:10 p.m.

Thursday, July 15, 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.