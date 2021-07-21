Maine Amateur Championship held at Kebo

BAR HARBOR — Hancock County was home to the state’s top golfers last week as one of Maine’s premier tournaments came to a local course.

The Maine Amateur Golf Championship was held last week at Kebo Valley Golf Club in Bar Harbor. One hundred thirty-two golfers took part in the 102nd edition of the event, which began last Tuesday and concluded with the final round last Thursday.

Kebo Valley member Wyman Tapley of Bar Harbor finished inside the top 40 through the first 36 holes to make the cut for the third and final day. Tapley finished with a 17-over 227 to place 32nd, just inside the top quarter of the field.

Kebo Valley also got strong 36-hole showings from three of its members with Eric Morris, Brent Barker and Jake Willis just narrowly missing the cut. Morris placed 47th at 14 over, and Brent Barker and Jake Willis tied for 50th place at 15 over.

First place in the tournament went to Caleb Manuel of Brunswick Golf Club. Manuel, 19, shot a one-over 211 to top Portland Country Club’s Will Kannegieser by a single stroke for the title. The 2020 tournament champion, Camden’s Cole Anderson, did not participate.

Although golf was the reason many players made the trip to Mount Desert Island, those participating made a full weekend on the island out of the trip. With the weather cooperating during peak tourist season, the state’s top golfers were eager to make the most out of their travels.

“I am excited to go outdoors, just to go to the carriage paths [at Acadia], visit the coast and beaches,” Kannegieser told the Sun Journal prior to the tournament. “For me, it’s like a mini-vacation and a chance to play golf.”

“I will tell you one thing, tourism is back at Bar Harbor,” participant Don Flanagan said after making the trip to Kebo Valley for a practice round early in the month. “It was busy, the streets were busy, a lot of pedestrians, it was crowded. So it’s good for the area, and bringing [the Maine Amateur] to town will help most of the hotels and bed and breakfasts for the week.”

The event marked the eighth time that Kebo Valley, which in 1888 became the first golf club in the state of Maine, has hosted the Maine Amateur Championship. The course previously hosted the event in 1960, 1962, 1964, 1981, 1988, 1998 and 2010.

Maine Women’s Amateur enters final day

The Maine Women’s Amateur Championship was set to enter its final day Wednesday at Bangor Municipal Golf Course.

One local player, Emily Carter of Bar Harbor, was participating in Maine Women’s Amateur Championship play. Through Tuesday, Carter, a Kebo Valley member, was 37th of 73 participants with a score of 37 over.

Newcastle’s Bailey Plourde (Sheepscot Links Golf Club; 1-over 143) held a five-shot lead over Kristin Kannegieser (Portland Country Club; 6-over 148) entering the final day of play. Hartford’s Ruby Haylock (Turner Highlands Country Club), the reigning Maine high school girls’ state champion, was third with an eight-over 150.