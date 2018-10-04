Golf team wins PVCs

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team took first place at the Penobscot Valley Conference championships last Thursday at JaTo Highlands Golf Course in Lincoln.

Senior Kyle Nicholson was finished as medalist for all classes with a low score of 75 through 18 holes. Peter Ryan (81) and Gabbie James (89) joined Nicholson as qualifiers for the upcoming individual state championships, and Brennan Hubbard’s 95 gave the Trojans a gross score of 340 to edge Hermon by 20 strokes.

Nicholson was named Class B Golfer of the Year for has outstanding performances throughout the season, and the award for Class B Female Golfer of the Year went to James.

The team state championships will tee off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, and the individual state championships will begin at the same time the following Saturday, Oct. 13. Both events will be held at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.