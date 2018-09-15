Golf team is 14-0

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School golf team stretched its undefeated start to the season to 14-0 with first-place finishes in three matches last week and another Monday afternoon.

At St. Croix Golf Course in Calais last Tuesday, MDI shot 168 to edge Ellsworth by 21 strokes. Kyle Nicholson medaled for MDI with a score of 39, and Peter Ryan (41), Brennan Hubbard (43) and Gabbie James rounded out the top-four finishers for the Trojans.

The following day, MDI took on Hermon, George Stevens Academy and Bucksport at Kebo Valley Golf Club and edged Hermon by five strokes.

Nicholson shot 40 over nine holes to finish as co-medalist with GSA’s Percy Zentz, and Hubbard (46), James (48) and Stevie Gilbert (50) gave MDI a winning score of 184.

The Trojans won again Friday, finishing with a gross score of 158 in Brewer and posted a gross score of 173 Monday at Bar Harbor Golf Course to top Old Town and Ellsworth. Nicholson was co-medalist in both matches.

MDI was scheduled to play matches at Kebo Valley Tuesday and Wednesday. The Trojans have three upcoming contests as they play 4 p.m. road matches Sept. 14 at Penobscot Valley, Monday, Sept. 17 at Mattanawcook Academy, and Wednesday, Sept. 19 at Bucksport.