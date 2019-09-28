Golf team goes 7-4

BAR HARBOR — It’s busy time of year for the Mount Desert Island High School golf team, which is now 7-4 on the season after playing four matches in seven days.

Last Tuesday, MDI traveled to Hidden Meadows in Old Town and stuck with an undefeated Old Town team. The Trojans scored 192 to the Coyotes’ 180 as Emily Carter (43), Stevie Gilbert (46), Andrew Clark (51) and Ashton Lozano (52) contributed in the loss.

MDI rebounded in a big way the following evening with a 38-stroke win over Ellsworth at Kebo Valley Golf Club. Gilbert was medalist for MDI with an impressive score of 39, and Gabbie James (43), Gray (46) and Carter (48) also shot well for the Trojans.

MDI then earned a 17-stroke road win over Foxcroft on Saturday before falling to a 10-stroke defeat to John Bapst on Monday at Pine Hills Golf Course in Brewer. James was medalist for MDI against John Bapst with a nine-hole score of 40.

MDI was scheduled to host Hermon on Wednesday. They will play on the road against Hermon at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.