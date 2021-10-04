MDI football team falls to Camden Hills

BAR HARBOR — Playing on its home turf for the first time in a month, the Mount Desert Island football team fell to a second straight defeat.

MDI suffered a 32-8 loss in Saturday’s eight-man showdown with Camden Hills in Bar Harbor. The Trojans held the Windjammers scoreless for much of the first half but ultimately could not find answers for the visitors’ stout defense and rushing attack.

Both defenses put forth strong showings in the early going with the game remaining scoreless through the first quarter and a half. Camden Hills though, took a 16-0 lead into the break after standout running back Hunter Norton scored a pair of rushing touchdowns in the half’s final six minutes.

Camden Hills then pulled ahead 32-0 in the third quarter via a 24-yard pass from Ryan Clifford to Norton and a 75-yard rushing touchdown by the latter. MDI (1-3) would claim its lone score of the night midway through the fourth on a long touchdown run by

Jacob Shields.

MDI got 99 passing yards and 33 rushing yards from Spencer Laurendeau, 81 rushing yards and 41 receiving yards from Alex Gray and 51 rushing yards and 20 receiving yards from Shields. Hunter Norton rushed for 213 yards for Camden Hills (3-1).

MDI will be back in action at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, as it faces Waterville (3-1) at Waterville senior High School. That will mark the final regular season road game for the Trojans, who will close out the regular season when they host Ellsworth/Sumner at 7 p.m. next Friday, Oct. 15.