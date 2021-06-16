MDI football schedule unveiled

BAR HARBOR — After a lost 2020 season, the Mount Desert Island football team finally has a schedule in place for a return to the field.

MDI learned its 2021 schedule last week after the state’s football conferences unveiled matchups for the fall season. The Trojans will play a seven-game schedule for their first season of eight-man football.

MDI will open preseason play with a three-team jamboree against Ellsworth and Washington Academy on Aug. 21 or 23 at Ellsworth High School before hosting Mattanawcook Academy in an exhibition game Aug. 27 or 28. The Trojans will then open the regular season on the road against Washington on Sept. 3 or 4.

MDI will play its first home game in Week 2 (Sept. 10-11) when it hosts Morse. The Trojans will then head back on the road to face Orono in Week 3 (Sept. 17-18) and Stearns in Week 4 (Sept. 24-25) before returning home to host Camden Hills in Week 5 (Oct. 1-2).

The Trojans will play their final road game in Week 6 (Oct. 8-9) when they travel to face Waterville in a battle of two former Big 11 Conference teams. MDI will close out the regular season in Week 7 (Oct. 15-16) at home against Ellsworth/Sumner.

MDI is one of 24 teams participating in eight-man football, which is set to enter its second season of play in Maine. The Trojans will compete in the Large-School division along with Ellsworth, Camden Hills, Morse, Washington Academy, Waterville, Cheverus, Gray-New Gloucester, Houlton, Lake Region, Mount Ararat, Spruce Mountain and Yarmouth.