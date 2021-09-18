MDI football rolls past Orono at UMaine for 1st 8-man win

ORONO — Brendan Graves couldn’t believe it when he first learned he would be playing at Alfond Stadium.

No stage in the state is bigger for football players than the University of Maine’s home stadium, the state’s largest at a capacity of 10,000. So when the Mount Desert Island junior learned that his team’s Week 3 game against Orono would be moved to Alfond, it took a little while for the news to set in.

“Honestly, I kind of thought it was a joke at first,” Graves said. “I was so pumped. You dream of coming here and getting to play in a place like this.”

With UMaine typically host to just one or two high school football games a year, chances to play under the state’s biggest, brightest lights are rare for the state’s boys of fall. The Trojans, then, were determined to mark the occasion with a historic win — and did so in emphatic fashion.

MDI rolled to a 60-20 win over Orono in Friday night’s game at UMaine’s Alfond Stadium. The victory gave the Trojans their first win in eight-man play as the team broke in the new Alfond turf with the program’s highest scoring output in six years.

MDI took the lead after just 48 seconds as Aiden Grant scored on a 12-yard touchdown run to put the visitors ahead 6-0. After forcing a fumble later in the first quarter, the Trojans (1-1) doubled their lead after a conversion on fourth-and-9 from the Orono 20 set up an 8-yard scamper from quarterback Spencer Laurendeau inside the period’s final minute.

Orono (0-3) answered with an eight-minute drive that culminated in a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 4:43 left in the half. Yet the Trojans, who gave up three fourth-down conversions on the Red Riots’ scoring drive, responded with a vengeance as Laurendeau ran for a 49-yard score less than a minute later and then tossed a 20-yard touchdown to A.J. Lozano with 1:16 remaining.

“When they [came back after our second touchdown and scored], that was fuel to our fire,” Laurendeau said. “That was too close for comfort for us. We knew that was unacceptable and that we had to come back out there and add some more, and we did.”

Leading 28-6 at the break, MDI maintained its momentum with a score just nine seconds into the second half. The touchdown, the fifth of the night for the Trojans, came as Laurendeau followed an Orono muff on the second-half kickoff with a 25-yard run to the end zone that put MDI ahead 36-6.

MDI took a 52-13 lead into the fourth quarter as a 75-yard punt-return score by Graves and a 75-yard kickoff-return score by Alex Gray bookended an Orono touchdown pass. The Trojans then got their final points of the night with 4:12 remaining on yet another 75-yard score, a long run by Graves down the right sideline.

MDI’s three-touchdown third quarter came as the Trojans ran just one offensive play during the entire period. Thanks to the team’s solid play on special teams and a key stop on defense, MDI was able to put the game in running time while giving its offense a breather.

“That’s the kind of stuff you like to hear,” Graves said when informed of MDI’s third-quarter effort. “That’s the kind of stuff that you fear when you hear our stats. To know we can come together as a team and do something like that, it feels really good.”

This story will be updated.