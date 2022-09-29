Trojans sweep cross-country sectionals at Old Town

OLD TOWN — The Mount Desert Island High School cross-country team had another successful outing as they swept the boys’ and girls’ junior varsity and varsity races during sectionals at Old Town Monday, Sept. 26, bringing home plenty of hardware in the process.

Though the race was delayed from Sept. 24 due to high winds, the Trojans did not seem to mind the change in schedule. With first-place finishes in the boys’ varsity and the boys’ and girls’ JV races, and a second-place finish in the girls varsity race, MDI secured four first-place team finishes on the day.

For the boys, senior Sam York continued his strong season with a first-place finish and a time of 17:39.75. Juniors Liam McKernan and Sam Craighead also finished in the top 12 with times of 18:32.79 and 19:02.27 respectively.

The combined finishes in the boys’ varsity race gave the Trojans an overall score of 53, which was just enough to edge out a John Bapst team (60) that had runners finish in third and fourth place.

On the girls’ side, sophomore Amelia VanDongen came incredibly close to completing the sweep for the Trojans, finishing just over one second behind the first-place runner from Houlton with a time of 19:47.68. Houlton had three top-10 finishes in the race, but MDI had four. VanDongen was joined by teammates Ella Joyce (22:50.01), Piper Soares (23:13.61) and Carolina Graham (23:45.83), helping them to place first overall with a score of 36 compared to Houlton’s 43.

Freshmen Chris Cooper and Tryg Soares placed first and second in the boys’ JV race with times under 21 minutes. Juniors Emma Simmard and Lillian Beckwith finished first and second for the girls’ JV team, with freshman Seneca Haney coming in third.

The next event for the cross-country team will be the Maine Cross Country Festival of Champions, held on Saturday, Oct. 1, at Troy Howard Middle School in Belfast.