Trojans run the table at GSA cross-country meet

BLUE HILL — Another strong showing for Mount Desert Island High School cross-country saw both the boys’ and girls’ teams finish first overall after a race at the Blue Hill Fairgrounds Sept. 16.

George Stevens Academy, which hosted the race, finished second overall in both races. GSA senior Thea Crowley continued her strong season, winning the girls’ race by almost a full minute with a time of 18:09.78.

Outside of Crawley, however, it was mostly Trojans at the front of the pack. MDI sophomore Amelia VanDongen led the way with a time of 19:03.48, finishing in second place. After VanDongen, four MDI seniors crossed the finish line within a minute of each other. Ella Joyce, Piper Soares, Carolina Graham and Sophia Taylor helped make sure MDI came out ahead in the overall competition by sweeping spots three through six.

After a runner from GSA finished in seventh place, another group of four Trojans, two freshmen and two sophomores, rounded out the top 10. Fiona St. Germain,

Meri Rainford, Lillian Beckwith and Emma Simard all finished with times between 21:48 and 22:18.

“This was a great meet that provided an opportunity to practice pacing progression and acceleration,” said MDI’s head coach Desiree Sirois. “The flat, fat sections, including the track, provided great opportunities to display and test our sprinting abilities.”

For the boys, it was once again Bucksport’s Will Hileman outpacing the field, finishing with a time of 14:56.37. This time, however, Sumner’s Kaleb Colson was right on Hileman’s heels. Kolson finished second with a time of 15:12.16.

MDI senior Sam York, who came in third, was the first to finish for the Trojans. MDI finished first overall on the boys’ side as well, with a combined team score of 49. Junior Liam McKernan finished sixth in the race while senior Sam Craighead came in eleventh. Back-to-back finishes by Jay Haney, Lucian Avila-Gatz, Patrick Saltysiak and Ryan Davis helped seal the win for the Trojans, while junior Feleke Lynch and freshmen Chris Cooper and Tryg Soares finished with times under 18 minutes to round out the top 20 for good measure.

“We are continuing to develop and assess our team’s strengths and weaknesses and gear up for the championship races in October,” said Sirois after the race. “We have strong and dedicated members on both the male and female squad, so I am excited to see where this passion and leadership takes us.”