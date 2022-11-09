COASTAL NEWS:

Wednesday - Nov 09, 2022
The Coastal League Middle School cross-country championships were held on Nov. 2 at MDI High School. Here, the boys’ race gets underway. ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

Middle school cross-country championships held at MDI High School

November 9, 2022 by on Cross country, Sports

Trenton’s Marlee Catanese separated herself from the pack as she ran the picturesque course behind MDI High School Nov. 2 during the Coastal League Middle School cross-country championships. Catanese finished in first place in the girls’ race with a time of 10:13, the best time of any runner, male or female, on the day.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

BAR HARBOR — The Coastal League Middle School cross-country championships were held at Mount Desert Island High School Nov. 2, with several schools competing for the top spot. 

The girls ran their race first, winding their way along the course behind the high school on a day with near-perfect weather conditions. 

Marlee Catanese, from Trenton, finished first with a time of 10:13, the fastest time of any runner on the day. Kulani Granholm, of Pemetic, finished the race 40 seconds later, edging out Conners Emerson’s Caroline VanDongen by one second to take second place. 

Conners Emerson would have the last laugh, however, as Rebecca Rand and Ella O’Connell finished in fourth and fifth place to help their school secure the title with an overall team score of 40. Trenton was the runner-up as Catanese’s teammates Cedar Nobel-Brown and Skyler Onarato rounded out the top 10 with times of 12:03 and 12:29 respectively. 

In the boys’ race, Lamoine took the top two spots as Dylan and Landon Stoll finished back to back. Dylan came in first with a time of 10:33 and Landon followed close behind with a time of 10:41. Lamoine’s Grant Martens also finished ninth with a time of 11:50, setting the team up for a possible shot at the championship title. 

The boys’ cross-country team from Mount Desert Elementary School celebrates a first-place finish at the Coastal League Middle School cross-country championships Nov. 2. MDES scored a 37 overall, putting its runners ahead of second-place Lamoine, which finished with a score of 51. Conners Emerson won the girls’ race with a score of 40.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

But it was Mount Desert Elementary School that would eventually come away with the win after four of its runners finished back to back to back to back in the top 10. Marino Maldonado, Ethan Stanley and Lyman Pinkham all finished within four seconds of each other. Maldonado came in fifth with a time of 11:11, Stanley finished at 11:13, and Pinkham crossed the finish line at the 11:15 mark. Teammate James Goddard finished 13 seconds after that in eighth place with a time of 11:28. 

Those finishes gave MDES a score of 37 overall, putting its runners well ahead of second-place Lamoine, which finished with a score of 51. 

Zachary Lanning

Zachary Lanning

News reporter Zach Lanning covers news and features in the Ellsworth area. He comes to Ellsworth by way of New Jersey, which he hopes you don't hold against him. Email him at [email protected].

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.