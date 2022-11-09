Middle school cross-country championships held at MDI High School

BAR HARBOR — The Coastal League Middle School cross-country championships were held at Mount Desert Island High School Nov. 2, with several schools competing for the top spot.

The girls ran their race first, winding their way along the course behind the high school on a day with near-perfect weather conditions.

Marlee Catanese, from Trenton, finished first with a time of 10:13, the fastest time of any runner on the day. Kulani Granholm, of Pemetic, finished the race 40 seconds later, edging out Conners Emerson’s Caroline VanDongen by one second to take second place.

Conners Emerson would have the last laugh, however, as Rebecca Rand and Ella O’Connell finished in fourth and fifth place to help their school secure the title with an overall team score of 40. Trenton was the runner-up as Catanese’s teammates Cedar Nobel-Brown and Skyler Onarato rounded out the top 10 with times of 12:03 and 12:29 respectively.

In the boys’ race, Lamoine took the top two spots as Dylan and Landon Stoll finished back to back. Dylan came in first with a time of 10:33 and Landon followed close behind with a time of 10:41. Lamoine’s Grant Martens also finished ninth with a time of 11:50, setting the team up for a possible shot at the championship title.

But it was Mount Desert Elementary School that would eventually come away with the win after four of its runners finished back to back to back to back in the top 10. Marino Maldonado, Ethan Stanley and Lyman Pinkham all finished within four seconds of each other. Maldonado came in fifth with a time of 11:11, Stanley finished at 11:13, and Pinkham crossed the finish line at the 11:15 mark. Teammate James Goddard finished 13 seconds after that in eighth place with a time of 11:28.

Those finishes gave MDES a score of 37 overall, putting its runners well ahead of second-place Lamoine, which finished with a score of 51.