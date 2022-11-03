MDI JV cross-country sweeps championship competition

BANGOR — Mount Desert Island High School swept a junior varsity cross-country championship race Oct. 25, finishing in first place overall in the girls’ competition and second place in the boys’ race.

“This championship race is the culmination of the JV runners’ hard work and dedication to the team and training,” said head coach Desiree Sirois. “The members worked to put their mental and physical lessons to the test.”

In the girls’ race, juniors Emma Simmard and Lillian Beckwith, along with freshman Seneca Haney, finished second, third and fourth respectively. Simmard and Beckwith finished with times that were sub-24 minutes while Haney finished with a time of 24:05.70. Freshman Willa Bond also finished in the top 10 with a time of 25:19.01. The combined score for the girls’ team was 30 points, putting them ahead of both Hampden Academy (41) and Bangor High School (53) for first place.

On the boys’ side, freshman Tryg Soares finished in second place with a time of 19:18.72. Teammates Jack Debellis, Takoda Dionne and Simon Zhang also finished in the top 20. Their team score of 70 was good enough to beat out Hermon (78) Bangor High School (86) and John Bapst (95). But Hampden Academy’s total score of 25 was out of reach for the Trojans.

“MDI members represented themselves with class and determination,” said Sirois. “The program saw much success this season due to the consistent effort by these runners.”