MDI cross-country team outpaces competition at Northern Regionals 

BELFAST — As the cross-country championship season rolls along, so do the Trojans. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams qualified for the upcoming state championship, with dominant performances individually and as a team at the Northern Regional Finals held this past Saturday.

“Both squads should feel proud of how they adapted and persevered during the race,” said head coach Desiree Sirois, who watched her runners continue to have success at the highest level.

Top MDI runners Sam York and Amelia Vandongen won their respective Class B races. York finished just ahead of John Bapst’s Ethan Roach with a time of 16:36.46 while Vandongen cruised to victory with a time of 18:28.74, the only sub-19-minute time in the race. The sophomore shaved nine seconds off her previous time on this course, having run it during Festival of Champions back on Oct. 1.

The tough course, combined with the pressures of the day (having qualification for states on the line), meant each race was a battle. The runners pushed themselves to their limits as they jockeyed for position to help improve their team’s overall score.

For the girls, the MDI senior corps of Piper Soares, Carolina Graham, Ella Joyce and Sophia Taylor came through again, following Vandongen’s first-place finish with three top-15 finishes of their own and one in the top 20. Sophomores Meri Rainford and Fiona St. Germain also finished in the top 25. The scores were enough to catapult the Trojans into first place with a combined score of 56, well ahead of second-place Cony High School with a score of 105.

MDI boys again fell behind the surging squad from John Bapst. Including York’s first place finish, the Trojans had four runners finish in the top 25 – Sam Craighead, Liam McKernan and Feleke Lynch finished eleventh, sixteenth and twenty-fourth respectively. But it wasn’t enough to counteract three top-10 finishes for John Bapst, which widened the margin of victory from its win at the PVC finals scoring 40 points to MDI’s 63.

“It was inspiring to see teammates work together to support and lift one another up both on and off the course,” said Sirois. “It highlights again the truth that every team member has a role and importance in the MDIXC family regardless of their position on the team. I continue to be inspired by the care and effort put into performances and the hard work represented.”

Both teams will need a full effort from each member as they head to the State Finals in Cumberland on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“We look forward to putting our training and racing experiences to their test this Saturday,” said Sirois.