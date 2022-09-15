MDI cross-country team holds annual Island Trail Run fundraiser

MOUNT DESERT — Running along a picture-perfect trail on a beautiful fall afternoon may not actually make the run itself any easier, but it sure feels like it does.

The Mount Desert Island High School cross-country team, along with members of the community, got together for the team’s annual Island Trail Run on Friday, Sept. 9. Participants came to run a course situated along the Little Long Pond Carriage Road along with members of the team.

The event helps raise money for the team as they work to remain one of the most competitive cross-country programs in the area. There were two races on the day. The kids race featured a course that was about a mile in length. The winner of that race was Caroline VanDongen, with a time of 7:45. Ella Watson finished in second place with a time of 8:05.

The course for the adult race was about 3 miles long. Members of the cross-country team took home first and second place in both the men’s and women’s divisions.

On the men’s side, it was senior Sam York who came in first with a time of 18:39.02, followed closely by junior Liam McKernan. Sophomore Amelia Vandongen finished first on the women’s side, with a time of 20:53.89. The second-place finisher was senior Ella Joyce.

The under-18 age group winners were also members of the cross-country team, with seniors Sam Craighead and Piper Soares finishing with the fastest times. As for the adults, Kevin Peterson won the 40-49 age group division on the men’s side with a time 24:24.96 while Heather Davis won that age group on the women’s side with a time of 29:45.54. The 50-59 age group was won by Chris Cooper and Jen Johnson.

The next cross-country meet will be held on Friday, Sept.16, at George Stevens Academy.