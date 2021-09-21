MDI cross-country team competes in Blue Hill

BLUE HILL — The Mount Desert Island cross-country team returned to action Friday with the George Stevens Academy Invitational in Blue Hill.

The MDI girls’ team claimed its second win in as many meets this season as it scored 20 points to GSA’s 43. On the boys’ side, the Trojans (42 points) fell just short against the Eagles (36 points) in a neck-and-neck battle for first place.

Freshman Amelia VanDongen was the top runner for the MDI girls for the second straight meet as she posted a time of 18 minutes, 25.57 seconds to finish second overall. The Trojans’ AyliGrace Munro (19:57.63), Ella Joyce (20:02.99) and Grace Munger (20:09.44) rounded out the top-five spots.

The MDI girls also got team points from Meri Rainford (seventh place, 20:31.67), Carolina Graham (ninth place, 21:12.16) and Piper Soares (21:18.33). Sophia Taylor (11th, 21:28.10) and Lily James (12th, 21:43.77) also finished in the top third of the 36-runner field for the Trojans.

On the boys’ side, the Trojans’ Sam York claimed the overall race win with a time of 15:54.87. The MDI junior overtook Bucksport standout William Hileman in the final stretch and sprinted to the finish to win the race by 2.29 seconds.

Liam McKernan (seventh place, 17:21.85) and Tucker James (10th place, 17:39.61) also finished in the top 10 for the MDI boys. Spencer Rose (11th, 17:40.18), Callahan Bryer (13th, 18:01.86), Jay Haney (16th, 18:22.25), Sam Craighead (20th, 18:42.04) and Ryan Davis added top-half finishes for the Trojans.

MDI’s next meet will be the sectional meet Saturday, Sept. 25, at Old Town High School. The girls’ race is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m., and the boys’ race is set to follow at 2:25.