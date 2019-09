ELLSWORTH — Inclement weather Saturday throughout coastal Hancock County forced the cancellation of the Ellsworth Invitational.

Mount Desert Island High School was scheduled to compete in the meet, which was set to be the first of the 2019 cross-country season. The meet will not be rescheduled.

MDI will now open the season with the George Stevens Academy Invitational at 4 p.m. next Friday, Sept. 20.