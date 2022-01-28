Regional cheer championships postponed ahead of snowstorm

BANGOR — The regional cheer championships originally scheduled for this weekend have been postponed.

The Northern and Southern Maine meets will not be held as scheduled Saturday afternoon as a result of the impending winter snowstorm. They will instead be made up next Saturday, Feb. 5, at new locations.

The meets had been scheduled to take place at the Cross Insurance Center and Augusta Civic Center. They will instead be held at Stearns High School (Northern Maine and statewide Class D) and Lewiston High School (Southern Maine and statewide Class A).

Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island will be at Stearns for the Class B North meet, which is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Bucksport and Sumner will also be in Millinocket with the Class C North meet scheduled to begin at 2:45 p.m.

Last year, Ellsworth and Sumner placed second in the Northern Maine championships in their respective classes. Hermon beat the Eagles to claim the Class B North crown, and Central dethroned the Tigers to take the C North title.

Saturday’s date had been left open in the event that a postponement were needed. The state championships for are classes are still scheduled for the following Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Augusta Civic Center.

Most other sporting events scheduled for Saturday have also been canceled. New times and dates for canceled events can be found on team websites or social media pages.