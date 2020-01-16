Trojan girls crush Orono, fall to Hermon, Old Town

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team bookended a dominant victory over Orono with losses to strong Hermon and Old Town teams.

Last Wednesday, MDI fell into a 16-2 hole against Hermon en route to a 38-32 defeat. The Trojans outscored the Class B North-leading Hawks in each of the final three quarters but couldn’t overcome the deficit.

Rachelle Swanson scored 11 points for MDI, and the senior also added nine rebounds and two steals. Leah Carroll added seven points, five rebounds and three steals for the Trojans, who got five points, nine rebounds and two steals from Olivia Gray, five points and two rebounds from Emily Carter and four points and four rebounds from Elizabeth Jones.

On Saturday, MDI hosted Orono and breezed to a 59-23 win over the visiting Red Riots. The Trojans outscored Orono 39-6 in the first half.

Carroll had 18 points, three rebounds and three assists for MDI, and Gray joined her in double figures with 12 points while adding six rebounds and six assists. Alderman and Carter added seven points apiece with the former adding four rebounds and seven assists and latter notching seven boards.

On Tuesday, MDI fell to 8-4 with a 54-42 home loss to Old Town (7-4). The Trojans fell behind 6-3 late in the first quarter and never regained the lead, falling to ninth in the Class B North standings.

MDI is scheduled to face John Bapst (7-3) at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 16, at the Cross Insurance Center. The Trojans will be on the road against Ellsworth at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.