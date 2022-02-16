MDI girls trounce Orono in Round of 16

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team is headed to the Cross Insurance Center after a resounding win in its tournament opener.

MDI defeated Orono 59-23 in Tuesday’s Class B North Round of 16 game in Bar Harbor. The win sent the Trojans to the regional quarterfinals, where their arch-rivals await them later this week.

Third-ranked MDI (15-4) started off slowly as it led just 16-12 with a little over a minute to go in the first half. Yet the Trojans outscored Orono 11-0 over the final two minutes to take a 15-point lead into halftime.

MDI’s offensive onslaught continued in the third quarter as it outscored the 14th-ranked Red Riots (4-14) 18-9 to stretch the lead to 45-21. The Trojans then held Orono without a basket for the first 6:35 in the fourth quarter to notch their seventh consecutive victory.

Elena Alderman had a game-high 13 points for MDI, and Olivia Gray joined her in double figures with 12 points. The Trojans also got nine points from Mollie Gray, seven from Elizabeth Jones, six from Leah Carroll, five from Emily Carter, three from Soren Hopkins-Goff and two each from Sophia Brophy and Grace Witham.

Nearly half of MDI’s 59 points on the night came via 3-pointers. The team sank nine triples on the night with four 3-pointers from Olivia Gray, three from Alderman and one apiece from Carter and Hopkins-Goff.

The win gave MDI’s seniors its first trip to Bangor since they were freshmen on the Trojans’ Northern Maine championship team in 2019. The Trojans lost to Ellsworth in the Class B North preliminary round in 2020 and missed out on the opportunity last year with the cancellation of the 2021 tournament.

MDI will take on rival Ellsworth (12-7), the No. 6 seed, in the regional quarterfinals at 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18. With a win, the Trojans would advance to take on either No. 2 Hermon (16-2) or No. 10 Maine Central Institute (11-8) at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23.

MDI boys fall to Ellsworth, take on Foxcroft in Round of 16

The Mount Desert Island boys’ basketball team fell to Ellsworth 72-45 in last Wednesday’s regular season finale in Bar Harbor.

Alex Gray had a team-high 13 points for MDI. Also scoring for the Trojans were Spencer Laurendeau and Charlie Parker with nine points each, Joey Minutolo with seven points, A.J. Lozano with four and Ben Lipski with three. Chance Mercier led Ellsworth (18-0) with 32 points.

No. 14 MDI (3-15) was scheduled to face third-ranked Foxcroft (13-5) in a Round of 16 game Wednesday in Dover-Foxcroft. With a win, the Trojans would face either No. 6 Houlton (10-6) or No. 11 John Bapst (8-10) at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18.