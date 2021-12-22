MDI girls defeat Orono to reach 3-0; boys fall to Eagles, Riots

BAR HARBOR — The early stages of the 2021-22 Mount Desert Island basketball season continued with the girls’ team putting on a shooting clinic and the boys falling to double-digit defeats.

The MDI girls’ basketball team improved to 3-0 with a 67-43 victory in Friday’s home game against Orono. On the boys’ side, the Trojans succumbed to a 57-21 defeat last Wednesday against rival Ellsworth and then fell to 0-3 with a 55-44 loss Saturday against Orono.

Both the MDI girls and Orono started slowly in Friday’s game with the Trojans (3-0) leading just 3-2 after the first six minutes. MDI would pick up the pace somewhat throughout the rest of the first half to take a 20-10 lead into halftime.

The Trojans and Red Riots would explode offensively in the third quarter with MDI scoring 25 points and Orono racking up 22. The Trojans kept their offensive firepower rolling in the final frame as they outscored the Riots 22-11 to claim a 24-point win.

Olivia Gray led the scoring effort for MDI as she drained five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points overall. The Trojans also got 16 points and four 3-pointers from Elena Alderman, nine points from Mollie Gray, seven points each from Emily Carter and Elizabeth Jones, four from Lexi Tozier, three from Lexi Sorest and two each from Sophia Brophy and Grace Witham.

Last Wednesday, the MDI boys took on a loaded Ellsworth team and fell behind big early in a 36-point defeat. The Trojans got a team-high eight points from Alex Gray as well as five points each from Spencer Laurendeau and Joey Minutolo, two from A.J. Lozano and one from Charlie Parker.

The MDI boys had a rough first half once again in Saturday’s game against Orono as the Red Riots took a 35-11 lead into the break. The Trojans would outplay the visitors in the second half, but the deficit proved too large for MDI to overcome as Orono left with a road win.

Laurendeau and Minutolo scored 14 points each for MDI with the latter sinking four 3-pointers in the loss. The Trojans also got six points from Reed, five points from Gray, three from Parker and two from Evan Ankrom.

The Trojans will be back in action for home games against Presque Isle on Dec. 23 (girls at 2:30, boys at 5:30) before playing at Foxcroft on Monday, Dec. 28 (boys at 3, girls at 4:30).