MDI girls crush GSA, fall to Old Town

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team continued its 2021 season last week with a blowout home win and a lopsided road loss.

On Friday, MDI recorded its sixth win of the season as it defeated George Stevens Academy 51-9 in Bar Harbor. The Trojans held the visiting Eagles scoreless until midway through the third quarter to notch the victory in the team’s first home contest since Feb. 6.

Mollie Gray scored a game-high nine points for MDI in the win, and Leah Carroll added eight. The Trojans also got seven points apiece from Emily Carter and Abbie Farley, six from Grace Witham, five from Sophia Brophy, four from Bella Brown, three from Olivia Gray and two from Elena Alderman.

MDI then fell to 6-5 on the year as it succumbed to a 43-17 road loss against Big East-leading Old Town at Old Town High School. The Trojans and Coyotes were tied at seven following the first quarter before the home team held the Trojans to one point in the second en route to a large victory.

Emily Carter scored five points for the Trojans, who got four from Olivia Gray and two apiece from Alderman, Carroll, Elizabeth Jones and Grace Witham. Hannah Richards had 14 points and five rebounds to lead Old Town.

Old Town, though one of MDI’s traditional Big East opponents, was not on the Trojans’ schedule until last week. The matchup was added last Wednesday after the Coyotes were forced to cancel their game against a Mattanawcook Academy team short on numbers.

MDI was scheduled to play on the road Tuesday against Hermon. The Trojans will close out the regular season when they host Ellsworth (5-5) at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 25.

MDI will then take part in the postseason Big East/Penobscot Valley Conference tournament. As of Tuesday, the Trojans were tied with Ellsworth for third place in the eight-team Class B field.