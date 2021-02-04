MDI girls beat Brewer, fall to Bangor, Hampden; boys start 0-3  

BAR HARBOR — A slate of games against higher-class opponents provided challenges for the Mount Desert Island basketball teams in early-season play.

The MDI girls’ team claimed a road win over Brewer last Wednesday before falling to defeats against Bangor and Hampden Academy. Meanwhile, the boys’ team opened its season with a road loss against a tough Bangor squad before dropping competitive games to Brewer and Hampden.

Last Wednesday, the MDI girls’ team followed its season-opening road win against Ellsworth with a 41-27 victory over Brewer. The Trojans sprinted out to a 16-2 lead through one quarter of play and cruised the rest of the way to begin the 2021 season 2-0.

Emily Carter scored a game-high 14 points for MDI in the win. The Trojans also got six points from Elizabeth Jones, four points each from Elena Alderman and Abbie Farley, three each from Leah Carroll and Olivia Gray, two each from Mollie Gray and Molly Ritter and one apiece from Sophia Brophy, Bella Brown and Ella Joyce.

On Friday, MDI fell to its first loss of the year as it suffered a 42-24 loss against Class AA Bangor in its home opener. The Trojans got 15 points from Jones, five from Mollie Gray, two from Carroll and one apiece from Alderman and Brophy.

MDI began its second week of regular season play Monday with a 62-45 home loss to reigning Class A North champion Hampden Academy. Olivia Gray (13 points) and Jones (10 points) finished in double figures for the Trojans (2-2).

After falling to a 72-44 road loss against Bangor in Friday’s season opener, the MDI boys’ team suffered a 59-46 defeat to Class A powerhouse Brewer in Saturday’s home contest. Ethan Merchant (12 points) and Maddox Laurendeau (10 points) led the way for the Trojans in the loss to the Witches.

MDI, which fell to 0-3 with a 41-35 road loss Monday against Hampden Academy, was scheduled to host John Bapst on Wednesday. The Trojans will host Sumner at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, and play on the road against Washington Academy at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The MDI girls’ team is scheduled to host John Bapst at 7 p.m. today, Feb. 4. The Trojans will then host Sumner at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and face Ellsworth on the road at 6:15 p.m. Monday, Feb. 8.