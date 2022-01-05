MDI girls’ basketball defeats Foxcroft; boys fall to 0-6

BAR HARBOR — The season is reaching the midway point for the Mount Desert Island basketball teams, and both squads will be looking to find the win column as 2022 kicks into high gear.

MDI closed out the 2021 portion of their schedule with multiple games over the holiday break. The girls’ team bookended losses to contenders Presque Isle and Hermon with a win over upstart Foxcroft, and the boys remain winless through six games after defeats to Presque Isle and Foxcroft as well as a loss Tuesday against Old Town.

On. Dec 23, the MDI girls’ team suffered its first defeat of the season as it fell 54-46 to Presque Isle in Bar Harbor. The Eagles got 12 points and 10 rebounds from Elizabeth Jones, 10 points and six rebounds from Mollie Gray and eight points and five rebounds from Elena Alderman in the loss.

MDI, though, bounced back last Tuesday as it claimed a 49-43 win over then-undefeated Foxcroft in Dover-Foxcroft. Jones again led the Trojans in points (10) and rebounds (nine), and the visitors also got seven points and nine rebounds from Leah Carroll, six points and seven rebounds from Grace Witham and four points, four assists, three rebounds and three steals from Emily Carter.

Last Thursday, MDI’s offense sputtered as the Trojans fell to a 43-26 road loss against Hermon. MDI (4-2) got nine points and five rebounds from Jones, eight points and two assists from Olivia Gray and five points, nine rebounds and three assists from Alderman.

The MDI boys played their best game of the season Dec. 23 against Class B North contender Presque Isle in a 50-48 defeat in Aroostook County. The Trojans got 14 points from Alex Gray, nine points and three assists from Spencer Laurendeau, six points and nine rebounds from Kadin Reed, five points and four assists from A.J. Lozano and three points and eight assists from Charlie Parker.

MDI then fell to a 51-29 road defeat in last Thursday’s game against Foxcroft with Reed providing nine points and four rebounds and Laurendeau adding seven points and four rebounds. Laurendeau led the way with 11 points Tuesday as the Trojans fell to 0-6 with a 54-39 home defeat against Old Town.

The MDI girls were scheduled to host Class B North-leading Old Town (6-0) on Wednesday. Both MDI teams will play at Winslow on Saturday, Jan. 8, (boys at 1:30 p.m., girls at 4:30) before playing at Caribou on Tuesday, Jan. 11 (girls at 3:30, boys at 5).