MDI boys start 2020 with wins

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School basketball teams began the new year in strong fashion with the boys defeating Presque Isle and Maine Central Institute and the girls falling just short against the Wildcats and earning a decisive win at MCI.

On New Year’s Day, the MDI girls’ team fell to a tight loss against an elite Class B North foe with a 41-39 road defeat against Presque Isle. The Wildcats’ Libby Moreau scored as time expired to give the home team the win and send the Trojans to just their second loss of the season.

Rachelle Swanson led MDI in scoring with 14 points and added six rebounds. Elena Alderman and Leah Carroll added eight points apiece for the Trojans, who also got five points and five rebounds from Elizabeth Jones and two points apiece from Emily Carter and Lexi Rich.

Following the girls’ game, it was the MDI boys’ turn to take the floor against Presque Isle. The Trojans delivered a prolific offensive performance to earn a 92-61 win and snap a three-game losing streak.

Jack DaCorte had 24 points, six steals and seven rebounds for MDI, and Porter Isaacs added 23 points and five rebounds. Among the Trojans’ other contributors were Ethan Merchant (six points and five assists), Nate Philbrook, (five points and six rebounds) and Cadin Lunt (two points, eight assists and four steals).

On Saturday, the MDI boys and girls traveled to Pittsfield for a doubleheader against MCI. The MDI boys played first and rallied from a five-point halftime deficit to claim a 59-55 win over the Huskies.

DaCorte and Philbrook scored 12 points apiece for MDI (4-4) with DaCorte adding six rebounds and Philbrook adding four rebounds and two steals. Isaacs added 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Trojans, whose other contributors included Brady Renault (eight points and four rebounds) and Charlie Parker (seven points, six rebounds and four assists).

In the girls’ game, MDI (7-2) earned a 51-34 win over MCI to complete a season sweep of the Huskies. Carroll and Swanson provided 11 points and six rebounds apiece for the Trojans, and Alderman had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The MDI boys were scheduled to host Hermon (7-1) on Tuesday. The Trojans will be on the road against John Bapst at 7 p.m. today, Jan. 9, and will host Orono and Old Town at that time Saturday, Jan. 11, and Wednesday, Jan. 15, respectively.

On the girls’ side, MDI was scheduled to host first-place Hermon (9-0) on Wednesday. MDI will host Orono and Old Town at that time tomorrow, Jan. 10, and Tuesday, Jan. 14, respectively.