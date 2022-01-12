MDI boys pick up first win; girls pound Winslow, top Caribou

WINSLOW — The turning of the calendar has brought good things so far for the Mount Desert Island basketball teams.

The MDI boys’ team claimed its first win of the season Saturday with an upset of Winslow at Winslow High School. The girls’ team blew out Winslow in its own matchup with the Black Raiders and added another victory Tuesday as it topped Caribou in Aroostook County.

On Saturday, MDI snapped a six-game losing streak to begin the season with a 60-47 road victory over Winslow. The Trojans trailed by three at halftime before outscoring a Black Raiders team that entered the game 6-1 34-18 in the second half to claim a place in the win column.

Charlie Parker led the way with 19 points in the win, and Kadin Reed joined him in double figures with 13 points. The Trojans, who would fall to 1-7 with a 44-35 road loss to Caribou (2-7) on Tuesday, also got nine points from Spencer Laurendeau, six from Alex Gray and A.J. Lozano, three from Joey Minutolo and two each from Evan Ankrom and Jack Hodgdon.

On the girls’ side, MDI began 2022 with a win of its own against Winslow as it trounced the Black Raiders 74-29 on Saturday. The Trojans led 35-17 at the break and turned the game into a complete rout in the third quarter by outscoring the home team 27-0 in the frame.

Eleven different players scored in the game for MDI with Elena Alderman (12 points) and Elizabeth Jones (10 points) finishing in double figures. Also scoring were Mollie Gray with nine points, Sophia Brophy, Emily Carter and Grace Witham with eight points each, Leah Carroll with seven, Lexi Tozier with five, Olivia Gray with three and Aleksandra Hanley and Soren Hopkins-Goff with two apiece.

MDI improved to 6-2 on Tuesday with a 59-45 victory over Caribou (3-5) at Caribou High School. Mollie Gray scored a game-high 23 points for the Trojans, who also got 12 points from Jones, 11 points from Alderman, four from Tozier, three from Olivia Gray and two each from Carter, Carroll and Hopkins-Goff.

The MDI boys are set to host Houlton at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15. Both MDI teams will then play on the road Monday, Jan. 17, against Old Town, with the boys facing the Coyotes at 12:30 p.m. and the girls tipping off at 3:30.