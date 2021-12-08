MDI basketball teams close out preseason play

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island preseason basketball slate has concluded with the first regular season games scheduled to begin this weekend.

Both MDI teams played their first games in front of the home crowd since February 2020 last Wednesday as the Trojans took on visiting Brewer. The Trojans then returned to action Saturday (boys hosting Camden Hills; girls vs. Gardiner and Sanford at Gardiner Area High School) before closing out the preseason Tuesday with road contests (girls at Narraguagus, boys at Belfast).

Last Wednesday, the MDI girls bounced back from a tough loss to Bangor in their preseason opener with a home win over Brewer. The Trojans led nearly the entire way as they used a 31-point second-half to claim a 54-43 victory over the Witches.

Olivia Gray had a game-high 12 points in the win for MDI, and Elizabeth Jones joined her in double figures with 11 points. The Trojans also got eight points each from Elena Alderman and Mollie Gray, seven points from Leah Carroll, four from Lexi Tozier and two each from Sophia Brophy and Emma Simard.

On the boys’ side, MDI suffered an 80-63 loss to Big East champion Brewer. The Trojans’ Spencer Laurendeau and Kadin Reed had 15 points and 14 points, respectively, and MDI also got nine points from Charlie Parker, seven from Joey Minutolo, six from Alex Gray, four each from Evan Ankrom and A.J. Lozano and two each from John Bennett and Jack Hodgdon.

MDI’s preseason continued Saturday with the girls traveling to Gardiner for round-robin play against the host team and Sanford (results unavailable) and the boys’ team hosting Class A Camden Hills. The boys’ team led the visiting Windjammers 14-11 through one quarter of play but ultimately succumbed to a 63-55 defeat.

Reed scored 15 points for MDI in the loss to Camden Hills, and Gray joined him in double figures with 10 points. The Trojans also got nine points from Laurendeau, eight points from Lozano, seven from Parker and six from Ankrom in the loss.

On Tuesday, MDI’s girls’ team traveled to Harrington and ran out to a 41-10 halftime lead en route to a 74-24 victory over Narraguagus. The boys’ team also claimed a victory as it earned a 59-44 win over Belfast at Belfast Area High School.

Both MDI basketball teams are scheduled to open the 2021-22 regular season Saturday, Dec. 11, against John Bapst at Hermon High School (girls at 1 p.m.; boys at 4). The teams will then play road games against Ellsworth with the girls facing the Eagles at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, and the boys tipping off at that time Wednesday, Dec. 15.