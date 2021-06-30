Trenton Acadians off to hot start to American Legion play 

BANGOR — A summer of baseball is off to a hot start for Hancock County’s American Legion team.

The Trenton Acadians are currently 4-1 through the first five games of the 2021 campaign. The Acadians claimed wins in their first four contests before their winning streak was snapped Saturday afternoon against the Bangor Comrades.

Trenton opened the season June 19 with a 10-1 victory over Sebasticook at Bucksport High School. The Acadians then defeated Machias Post 9-8 last Tuesday at Washington Academy before continuing their winning streak with a 22-0 thumping of Sebasticook last Thursday at Nokomis Regional High School.

On Saturday, the Acadians split a doubleheader with Machias and Bangor at Husson University. The team beat Machias 8-0 in the opener before being held to two hits in a 2-0 defeat against Bangor in the second contest.

Craig Burnett threw a complete game with nine strikeouts and just five hits allowed for the Acadians in Game 1, and Hunter Curtis (RBI single, RBI triple) led the way offensively. Burnett, Jackson Curtis and Miles Palmer singled in the Game 2 defeat.

Players for the Trenton Acadians are Porter Isaacs, Burnett, Hunter Curtis, Jackson Curtis, Miles Palmer, Darby Barry, David Baugh, Brett Bragdon Wyatt Bragdon, Drew Cote, Zain Fitzsimmons, Nick Kane, Kolbe Hardy, Daniel Howie, Nick Kane, Isaac MacDonald, Michael Palmer and Nate Smith. The team is coached by Josh Jackson, Brad Smith and Conner Wagstaff.

The Acadians were scheduled to play on the road against Central Maine on Tuesday at Lawrence High School. The team will face Quirk Motor City at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at Mansfield Stadium, host Central Maine in a doubleheader at noon and 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 3, and face Bangor at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Husson.