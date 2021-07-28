Trenton Acadians close out American Legion season

BAR HARBOR — Another summer of baseball has come to an end for the Trenton Acadians after 18 games against the state’s top teams.

The Acadians concluded their 2021 American Legion season with a home doubleheader played last Tuesday. The team, which draws players from Mount Desert Island and other schools in Hancock County as well as Washington County, finished with a record of 9-9 to place fifth, one spot shy of a playoff berth.

Beginning play June 19, just days after the conclusion of the varsity high school season, the Acadians got off to a winning start. The team claimed two victories each against Sebasticook and Machias Post 9 before falling to their first defeat of the year against Bangor at Husson University.

“I think it was really good for us to get right into it from the varsity season,” head coach Josh Jackson said. “Everybody was still in that baseball mindset, and that kind of carried over from varsity ball to legion. We really got off to a hot start.”

The Acadians, though, then experienced some reversion to the mean as they fell to six straight defeats beginning with the aforementioned loss to Bangor. The team regained its form to end the season as it snapped the losing streak with an 11-0 win over Tide Water Oil on July 7 before winning four straight contests from July 10-17.

Mount Desert Island High School had two players, outgoing senior Porter Isaacs and sophomore Isaac MacDonnell, on this year’s Acadians team. Isaacs hit 14 of 28 to lead the Acadians with a .500 batting average and added seven RBIs.

Other players on this year’s team were Craig Burnett, Darby Barry, David Baugh, Brett Bragdon, Wyatt Bragdon, Drew Cote, Hunter Curtis, Jackson Curtis, Zain Fitzsimmons, Jake Guty, Nick Kane, Kolbe Hardy, Daniel Howie, Nick Kane, Michael Palmer, Miles Palmer and Nate Smith. Jackson coached the team alongside Brad Smith and Conner Wagstaff.

Much of the team’s production came from its two Husson University players, Jackson Curtis and Fitzsimmons. Curtis finished with a team-high 18 RBIs and a second-best .487 batting average, and Fitzsimmons, the Acadians’ No. 1 pitcher, struck out 34 batters, walked just 10 and posted a 0.95 ERA.

“Jack and Zain took over as natural leaders for us,” Jackson said. “It takes a lot to be able to take that step from high school to the college game, and you could tell from watching them this year that they had made that jump. They were big pieces for us.”

The 2021 season marked the return of American Legion baseball to Hancock County following last year’s canceled campaign and the team’s state runner-up finish two years ago. Had a 2020 season been held, Jackson believes the team could have posted another successful campaign.

“We went into [last season] expecting to not be able to do anything, but we were able to get 11-12 kids together and just play some baseball ourselves,” Jackson said. “It’s unfortunate that we didn’t get a season, but we were still able to get together and play, and this year, we got a more normal summer.”