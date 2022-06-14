MDI ousted by Old Town in post-season play

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School baseball season came to an end with a 9-9 record after falling to the Old Town Coyotes on June 8 at Mahaney Diamond on the University of Maine campus in Orono.

No. 7 MDI (9-9) also went 1-1 in the region before losing in the quarterfinals.

Old Town 10, MDI 4

The Coyotes pulled away from the Trojans in the late innings and eliminated MDI from the postseason. Old Town scored two in the first inning, one in the fourth, three in the fifth and four in the sixth, while MDI scored one in the third and three in the fifth.

A.J. Lozano (hit, run), Quentin Pileggi (two hits, run, RBI), Joey Wellman-Clouse (RBI), Jay Haney (hit) and Jacob Shields (2 runs) led the Trojan offense.

Lozano and Haney pitched for MDI as the duo allowed 11 hits and one walk, with one strikeout.

MDI 14, Caribou 9

At Bar Harbor June 6, the Trojans overcame six errors on the field and slugged their way past the Vikings. MDI scored five runs in the first inning, two in the second, three in the third, two in the fifth and two in the sixth, while Caribou scored three in the first and two in the second, third and sixth innings.

The Trojans were keyed at the dish by Lozano (two hits, two runs, three RBIs), Pileggi (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Wellman-Clouse (hit, run, two RBIs), Aiden Grant (two hits, run, RBI), Brendan Graves (hit, run, RBI), Haney (two hits, two runs), Nick Jacobs (hit, run), Logan Blanchette (run) and Shields (hit, three runs).

Pileggi went 5 1/3 innings on the mound and Haney the rest of the way as the teammates allowed seven hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts for MDI. McNeal and Brescia pitched for Caribou and allowed 12 hits and six walks, with five strikeouts.