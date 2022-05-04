MDI boys’ baseball wins two, loses one 

BAR HARBOR — It was the best out of three for the Mount Desert Island boys’ baseball team as it racked up wins against Old Town and Foxcroft Academy but fell short to John Bapst in this week’s play. As of May 2, MDI sits at 3-2.

The following is a recap of reported diamond results:

MDI 3, Old Town 2

At Old Town April 26, the Trojans took the lead for good in the third inning and held off host Old Town. MDI scored its three runs in the fourth inning, while the Coyotes plated runs in the first and second innings.

The Trojans were led at the dish by A.J. Lozano (run), Quentin Pileggi (hit, run), Logan Blanchette (hit, run) and Joey Wellman-Clouse (two RBIs).

Lozano, Jay Haney and Pileggi pitched for MDI and allowed four hits and six walks, with four strikeouts. Gabe Gifford went the distance for Old Town and allowed two hits and no walks, with 14 strikeouts.

MDI 12, Foxcroft Academy 7

At Bar Harbor April 30, the Foxcroft Academy Ponies were penned in by the hosts as the Trojans marched to a five-run victory. MDI scored two runs in the first inning, six in the third, one in the fifth and three in the sixth, while Foxcroft scored one in the first, two in the third, one in the fourth, one in the sixth and two in the seventh.

The Trojans were led at the plate by Lozano (hit, RBI), Pileggi (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Aiden Grant (two hits, two runs), Wellman-Clouse (three hits, two runs, two RBIs), Haney (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Nick Jacobs (two hits, two runs, RBI), Alex Gray (hit, two RBIs), Jacob Shields (hit, two runs) and Isaac MacDonnell (hit, RBI).

Pileggi worked six innings on the mound for MDI and allowed nine hits and no walks, with five strikeouts. Haney pitched an inning of relief and allowed one hit and no walks, with one strikeout.

John Bapst 8, MDI 0

The Crusaders of Bangor held the Trojans off the scoreboard en route to a lopsided win at Bangor May 2.

Pileggi and Haney rapped hits for the Trojans, while the Crusaders were led offensively by Allen Wheaton (hit, run), Jack Mason (hit, run), Jon Pangburn (hit, RBI), Peter Schuck (run), Caleb Robbins (hit, RBI), Nick Chaffee (run) and Nikohlas Hachey (run).

Lozano and Noah Keeley pitched for MDI and allowed a combined four hits and four walks, with five strikeouts. Wheaton tossed a two-hit shutout for John Bapst, as he walked none and fanned 14 batters.